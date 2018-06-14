10 instances when KL Rahul failed to convert his fifties

A look at the instances when Lokesh Rahul failed to convert his half-centuries into something substantial.

With places up for grabs in the Indian Test team ahead of their big tour to England, KL Rahul made a comeback to the Test side after a disappointing tour to South Africa on the back of some superb form in the Indian Premier League 2018. He racked up as many as 659 runs in just 14 games at an average of 54.92, striking at an astonishing strike rate of 158.41. No Virat Kohli meant KL Rahul got a chance against Afghanistan. We got another start before failing again.

Life has turned around in quick time for KL Rahul ever since he made his Test debut against Australia in 2014. One remembers his hoick which resulted in his dismissal which disappointed one and all but there was never a shortage of potential and he duly repaid the faith with a magnificent 110 at Sydney. He then went onto score two more tons in the next eight knocks thereby building a reputation of scoring tons or nothing. The talk almost proved like a jinx to his career as he has since then failed to convert many of his starts into substantial scores. We look at the instances when he's failed to convert his scores of over fifty into centuries.

#1 54 v Afghanistan, Bangalore 2018

KL Rahul plays a shot during his knock.

Afghanistan became the 12th nation to play Test cricket and were brutally welcomed to Test cricket with some aggression by the Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan who became the first Indian opener to score a century before Lunch on Day 1 of the Test, he had a 168-run stand with Murali Vijay who was looking solid as ever. Rahul came in at No. 3 and got his eye while Vijay took the attack to the Afghan bowlers. But once he settled, Rahul raced away to a half-century looking at complete ease. But as has been the case with him earlier, Vijay was out lbw and Rahul in an attempt to put the pressure back on the visitors, played a risk shot to drag the ball back onto his stumps, leaving all his fans bitterly disappointed.

#2 79 vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 2017

In what was one of the close Tests against Sri Lanka, India were in pressure after the visitors had taken a 122-run lead in the first innings. Rahul who had scored a first-ball duck in the first innings was on a pair but the opener made sure India got off to a good start as he and Shikhar Dhawan combined for a 166-run stand, setting up the total of 352 for 8 dec. Rahul though fell for 79 to the same bowler who dismissed him in the first innings, Suranga Lakmal.