10 Test greats who averaged less than 50

A list of some great batsmen who average less than 50 in Tests.

by Kovvali Teja Top 5 / Top 10 27 Aug 2017, 16:40 IST

David Gower was one of the most stylish left-handed batsmen of his era

Test cricket is the most traditional format of the game. It is also probably the hardest format to play for any cricketer. The longest form of the game puts many of the cricketers' attributes to test. Be it the skill or the fitness or even the perseverance, it requires all to conquer the most gruelling format of the sport.

Over the years, there have been many great batsmen who have excelled in this format. From the great Sir Don Bradman to the recent Chateshwar Pujara, a number of batsmen have averaged staggering numbers in the whites. While most of these stalwarts average more than 50, there are even many other greats who have made their own mark in the game while averaging below 50. Numbers don't really justify the skill of these players.

Let's take a look at 10 such batting greats who averaged less than 50 in Tests.

#10 David Gower

David Gower is one of English Cricket's most esteemed possessions. He was a prolific run scorer and is still considered as one of the most stylish left-handed batsmen of all time. In fact, many players such as Sourav Ganguly, Matthew Hayden and others idolized Gower during their childhood. He even holds the record of playing most number of innings without scoring a duck in Test cricket. The southpaw played 119 consecutive innings without getting out on zero.

Gower played 117 Tests and 114 ODIs for England. In the longest format, he ended scoring 8231 runs at a high average of 44.25. The man from Leicestershire scored 18 centuries and 39 half centuries in this format with a personal best of 215. He is fourth on the list of all time highest Test run-scorers for England.