15-ball over steals headlines during ECS Kummerfeld T10 League

  • Asad Jan Dawoodkhel bowled a 15-ball over during Match 14 of the ECS Kummerfeld T10 League.
  • The encounter took place between KSV Cricket and SG Findorff E.V on 2nd July 2020.
Shashwat Kumar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
Modified 02 Jul 2020, 17:12 IST
A 15-ball over was witnessed during Match 14 of the ECS Kummerfeld T10 League
A 15-ball over was witnessed during Match 14 of the ECS Kummerfeld T10 League

The ECS Kummerfeld T10 League has taken the cricketing fraternity by storm and has conjured some breathtaking encounters over the past few days. Subsequently, several cricket enthusiasts have been raving about the quality and the thrill the competition has provided.  

On the 2nd of July, the ECS Kummerfeld T10 produced another event-filled match, although KSV Cricket might not want to look back too keenly at that game.

In the second innings of their tussle against SG Findorff E.V, the team and in particular, Asad Jan Dawoodkhel scaled new depths by bowling a 15-ball over.

Chasing 108, SG Findorff had been dented by a couple of early wickets. However, Jan Dawoodkhel single-handedly dragged his team out of the contest by bowling a string of wides and no balls.

In the 3rd over alone, the bowler erred on several occasions, which included 14 runs in wides and a no ball, with the Free Hit also costing a boundary. In fact, 23 runs came off that over.

To put things into perspective, the entire over bordered on the ridiculous with the ECS Kummerfeld T10 commentators even suggesting Jan Dawoodkhel to feign an injury and transfer his bowling responsibilities.

Apart from that over, KSV Cricket conceded a total of 30 extras throughout their bowling innings as SG Findorff cruised to the target, with more than two overs to spare.

You can follow the ball-by-ball commentary of this match here.

Of those 30 extras, there were 25 wides, which summed up the wayward nature of their bowling performance.

Advertisement

As for the contest itself, KSV Cricket had bounced back after a poor start to their batting innings, posting 107 on the board. The likes of Finn Sadarangani and Sultan Shah provided the requisite pyrotechnics towards the back end of the innings to ensure a par total was put up.

In reply, SG Findorff rode on Ammar Khalid’s belligerent knock of 38 off 16 deliveries to hunt down the total.

SG Findorff moved to second spot in the ECS Kummerfeld T10 points table

The victory meant that SG Findorff moved to second spot in the ECS Kummerfeld T10 points table and seem primed to play the semi-finals on the 3rd of July 2020.

As for KSV Cricket, their hopes now hang by the proverbial thread and they would want to address their bowling concerns to ensure they make the knockout stages of the ECS Kummerfeld T10. 

Published 02 Jul 2020, 17:01 IST
European Cricket Series - ECS T10 Kummerfeld KSV Cricket SG Findorff E.V.
