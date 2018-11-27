15-year-old Indian boy slams 302 in Vijay Merchant Trophy

The 15-year-old played a spectacular knock in the Vijay Merchant Trophy

A 15-year-old Indian boy named Neyan Kangayan slammed his way to a 302-run-knock while playing for Pondicherry in the ongoing U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy.

Playing as one of the outstation players against Goa, Kangayan ended the first day batting on 106. On the second day, he went after the bowlers and reached his triple century in 490 balls. His knock included 32 fours and 2 sixes.

His knock helped Pondicherry score 479-6 in response to Goa's 274.

He opened up to the Times of India about his knock and about his background as well.

"It was an important knock for me and batting for such a long period of time gave me a lot of confidence," he explained.

Kangayan hails from Tamil Nadu and his family has a huge cricketing connection as his father is the CEO of the Tamil Nadu Premier League franchise - Ruby Trichy Warriors.

He spent a lot of time in South Africa, where he played plenty of cricket as well. During his time there, he had the opportunity to meet former South African cricketer and former Indian coach Gary Kirsten, who guided him and helped him with his batting technique.

"While studying at the King Edward VII PreparatorySchool (KEPS) in Johannesburg, I was part of their U-11 A side as an opener. Kirsten had come to know of my performances and it was a dream come true to have an opportunity to spend a week training with him back in 2013-14," he said.

"He gave me a lot of insights on batting for long periods of time. He would stress on the aspect of putting a price on my wicket. His mantra is to constantly work on the game. In fact, during my innings against Goa - all those inputs proved to be relevant," he continued.