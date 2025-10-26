2 Indian players who starred and 1 who flopped in the 3rd ODI vs Australia ft. Rohit Sharma

India salvaged some pride in the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. The Men in Blue triumphed by nine wickets to secure a consolation win and make the series scoreline look slightly more respectable at 2-1.

The Aussies won the toss once again and opted to bat first, after which the visitors restricted them to 236 all-out. It was a straightforward chase for India, who got over the line with more than 11 overs to spare.

On that note, here are two Indian players who starred and one who flopped in the second ODI against Australia.

#3 Star - Virat Kohli

Under severe pressure after ducks in the first two matches, Virat Kohli collected some much-needed runs in Sydney. His relief was evident as he even celebrated after getting off the mark in cheeky fashion.

Kohli seemed scratchy at the start and still wasn't in full flow, but he managed to make the most of decent batting conditions at the SCG. The superstar batter played a few trademark drives and rotated strike well, finishing on an unbeaten 74 that restored his batting average Down Under to above 50.

#2 Flop - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill's strange series came to an underwhelming end in Sydney. He finished with 24, his highest score of the rubber, and failed in all three matches despite appearing to be in solid control in the middle.

This time, a regulation away-nipper from Josh Hazlewood took the edge of Gill's bat. He struck a couple of fours and a six during his stay in the middle, but the newly appointed Indian skipper ended the assignment without a single notable contribution to his name.

#1 Star - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who scored a valuable half-century in Adelaide, went from strength to strength. The opening batter was close to his classy best in Sydney, notching up a marvelous unbeaten century.

Like Kohli, Rohit wasn't at his absolute best. But his sheer shot-making ability shone through, and he even seemed sharp with his running between the wickets. The former skipper's elegant lofts and fierce pulls took him to the three-figure mark, which hasn't been easy to reach since the 2019 World Cup.

