2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in their 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match vs Pakistan ft. Suryakumar Yadav's bowling changes

India extended their dominance over Pakistan as they triumphed by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. With the win, the Men in Blue secured their first points of the Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup.

Ad

India won the toss and elected to bowl first. Although only one bowler picked up more than one wicket, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. managed to restrict their opponents to an under-par 171. The chase was fairly straightforward and was wrapped up with more than an over to spare.

It was a comfortable enough victory, but India weren't at their best from a tactical perspective. On that note, here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by them in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan.

Ad

Trending

#3 Mistake - Shivam Dube was given a 4th over

India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Axar Patel's usage as the fifth bowler was restricted by the presence of a left-hander at the crease, so Suryakumar turned to Shivam Dube. The all-rounder did a terrific job in his first three overs, picking up two important wickets of set batters and keeping the runs in check.

Ad

However, the Indian skipper took the move a step too far by handing Dube an over at the death. Hardik Pandya had two left in his kitty, and Suryakumar could've trusted his more experienced, more capable pacers to do the job at the crunch situation.

Dube was always going to be taken apart, and he went for 17 runs in that over. While he did an excellent job through the middle overs, death bowling has never been his cup of tea.

Ad

#2 Masterstroke - Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill paced their partnership brilliantly

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

In a chase of 172, India needed solid contributions from their openers. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill put on a brilliant opening partnership, stitching together 105 runs and maximizing the powerplay.

Ad

What stood out was the masterful way in which Gill and Abhishek paced their partnership. They didn't take any undue risks against Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, only putting away the bad balls. Against Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed, however, the duo were at their belligerent best.

Even after Gill was dismissed, Abhishek played very sensibly for a couple of overs to steady the ship. It was an intermediate score that could've prompted some doubts in the ideal approach, but the openers played with the sound decision-making of established veterans.

Ad

#1 Mistake - Suryakumar Yadav seems insistent on bowling Jasprit Bumrah for three overs in the powerplay

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

In all three games he has played in the 2025 Asia Cup, Jasprit Bumrah has bowled three overs inside the powerplay. Against Pakistan on Sunday, even though he wasn't at his best in the first two overs he sent down, the ace spearhead was given a third. And the move didn't pay off.

Ad

Suryakumar's decision had wide-ranging effects through the middle overs and at the death as well. India had barely any pace resources to use through the post-powerplay phase, and things could've been a lot worse had Dube not exceeded expectations with a stellar spell.

There's no viable reason behind why Bumrah is bowling three on the trot first up, and India need to immediately change this strategy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news