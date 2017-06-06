5 Indian World Cup winning squad survivors who deserve a grand farewell

The likes of Yuvraj and Harbhajan are at the twilight of their careers and deserve a good send-off.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 16:16 IST

Yuvraj Singh had a stunning 2011 World Cup

India’s triumph over Sri Lanka to bag the 50-over World Cup in 2011 was one of the greatest moments Indian cricket has ever witnessed. Ravi Shastri’s commentary of the colossal six by M.S Dhoni of Nuwan Kulasekara still reverberates in the ears.

Six years down the line, some of India’s World Cup warriors are still plying their trade in the cricketing globe. Some of them are even in the fag end of their illustrious cricketing careers. We take you down the memory lane and list out some players who deserve a grand farewell.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, over the years, has been an epitome of passion, grit, dedication and will power. He is one who has defied a vicious illness and resurrected himself for cricket- a game which he worships. He is one Indian player who deserves a grand send-off.

It’s been six long years since India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 and the southpaw’s contribution is still afresh in the memories. Not only did he perform with the bat, but also chipped in with important wickets when India needed them the most.

It wasn’t a surprise that he bagged the Man of the Series award for the tournament. He is currently representing India in the Champions Trophy in England and started the tournament with a blitzkrieg knock against Pakistan which won him the Man of the Match accolade.