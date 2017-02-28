2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy- round 3, round-up: Kedar Jadhav slams 57-ball 100; Kamalesh Nagarkoti bags hat-trick

Kedar Jadhav’s dream run continues

Indian middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav continued his good run in the ongoing 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy as he scored a match-winning century for Maharashtra against Delhi in Cuttack. Kedar scored 113 off just 64 balls with 11 fours and 8 sixes and registered the fourth fastest List A century (off 57 balls) by an Indian batsman. Riding on the back of Jadhav’s knock, Maharashtra beat Delhi by 195 runs. With this win, Maharashtra have won their third consecutive match in the tournament while Delhi have suffered their third loss on the trot.

Uttar Pradesh’s miserable tournament continued as they slumped to a two-wicket loss to Tripura. Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Sarfaraz Khan scored a steady century for UP but that couldn’t stop them from getting dismissed for 197. Bengal skipper led from the front and scored an unbeaten 116 in Bengal’s eight-wicket win over Goa. Tamil Nadu continued their unbeaten run in the tournament as they beat Himachal Pradesh by 8 wickets, thanks to Kaushik Gandhi’s unbeaten 107.

Jharkhand’s Ishank Jaggi continued his dream run in the 2016-17 season by scoring yet another century for his team. Saurabh Tiwary backed Jaggi and scored an unbeaten 102 in Jharkhand’s seven-wicket win over Services. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni didn’t get a chance to bat as both Jaggi and Tiwary put on a 214-run partnership for the fourth wicket in less than 30 overs.

Indian Internationals had a mixed day in the office as Hardik Pandya starred with the ball for Baroda while Gautam Gambhir scored a fifty and his Delhi teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Ashish Nehra and Rishabh Pant failed to impress in this round. Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey and Gujarat’s Parthiv Patel had a forgettable outing for their respective teams.

Rajasthan’s 17-year-old bowler Kamalesh Nagarkoti’s hat-trick helped his team beat defending champions Gujarat by 14 runs. Let us take a look at what happened on day 3 of the tournament.

Group A:

Railways 199 in 41.4 overs (MR Chaudhary 54*, Asadulla Khan 46, Akshay Karnewar 3/32) lost to Vidarbha 200/2 in 45.2 overs (Jitesh Sharma 84, Faiz Fazal 53) by 8 wickets.

Assam 207 in 48.2 overs (KB Arun Karthick 56, Syed Mohammad 53, Basant Mohanty 2/26) lost to Odisha 213/1 in 35.3 overs (Anurag Sarangi 104*, Govinda Poddar 100*) by 9 wickets.

Baroda 249 in 48.3 overs (Krunal Pandya 78, Aditya Waghmode 54, Baltej Singh 4/47) beat Punjab 174 in 40.4 overs (Gurkeerat Mann 62, Hardik Pandya 3/26, Soaeb Tai 3/36) by 75 runs.

Group B:

Maharashtra 367/8 in 50 overs (Kedar Jadhav 113, Nikhil Naik 63, Kulwant Khejroliya 2/35) beat Delhi 172 in 33.4 overs (Gautam Gambhir 53, Milind Kumar 38, JR Zope 5/19) by 195 runs.

Himachal Pradesh 216 in 49.5 overs (AK Kaushik 62, Robin Bist 57, Aswin Crist 5/31) lost to Tamil Nadu 217/2 in 42.1 overs (Kaushik Gandhi 107*, B Aparajith 52) by 8 wickets.

Uttar Pradesh 197 in 41.2 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 100, AS Sarkar 4/47, Abhijit Sarkar 3/14) lost to Tripura 198/8 in 43.2 overs (Gurinder Singh 64*, Smit Patel 53, Piyush Chawla 3/37) by 2 wickets.

Group C:

Rajasthan 183 in 47 overs (AR Gupta 69, Kamalesh Nagarkoti 56, Ishwar Chaudhary 2/20, Jasprit Bumrah 2/38) beat Gujarat 169 in 43.1 overs (BH Merai 51, Rijul Bhatt 49, Pankaj Singh 3/23, Kamalesh Nagarkoti 3/30) by 14 runs.

Goa 213/9 in 50 overs (Amogh Desai 49, Saurabh Bandekar 32, Kanishk Seth 3/50) lost to Bengal 214/2 in 35.5 overs (Manoj Tiwary 116*, Abhimanyu Easwaran 68*) by 8 wickets.

Group D:

Services 276/9 in 50 overs (SU Yadav 54, Gaurav Kochar 50, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/52) lost to Jharkhand 276/3 in 46.2 overs (Ishank Jaggi 116*, Saurabh Tiwary 102*) by 7 wickets.

Karnataka 201 in 47.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 89, Stuart Binny 31, KD Patel 4/36) beat Saurashtra 128 in 36.2 overs (Jaydev Shah 38, Ronit More 4/20, M Prasidh 2/19) by 73 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 214 in 45.1 overs (Sohraab Dhaliwal 51, Ankit Dane 46, Shardul Thakur 3/27) beat Mumbai 134 in 38.4 overs (Chandrakant Sakure 5/25, Saransh Jain 3/30) by 80 runs.

Chhatisgarh 235/9 in 50 overs (Abhimanyu Chauhan 90, AN Khare 57, Mohammad Mudhasir 6/33) beat Jammu and Kashmir 231 in 48.2 overs (Punit Bisht 68, Parvez Rasool 51, Pankaj Rao 4/35, SS Ruikar 2/33) by 4 runs.