2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy- day 2, round-up: MS Dhoni registers his first List A 100 for Jharkhand

MS Dhoni saved his team Jharkhand from blushes by scoring a match-winning century against Chhatisgarh in a Group D Vijay Hazare Trophy match

MS Dhoni in action for Jharkhand in the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni saved his team Jharkhand from blushes by scoring a match-winning century against Chhatisgarh in a Group D Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Kolkata. Incidentally, this was Dhoni’s first List A century for Jharkhand but he had already scored a century for Bihar in the past.

Dhoni walked out to bat when Jharkhand were in a spot of bother at 43/4 and were further reduced to 57/6 in quick-time. Dhoni was joined by Shahbaz Nadeem in the middle and both these players did the repair works and bought their innings back on track. The duo frustrated the Chhatisgarh bowlers by scoring their individual fifties and put on a 151-run partnership for the seventh wicket before Nadeem was dismissed for a 90-ball 53, a knock that was very crucial for Jharkhand.

In the meantime, Dhoni shifted gears, took the attack to the opposition and scored his century off 94 balls with the last 52 runs coming from just 23 balls. Eventually, the Jharkhand captain got out off the last ball of the innings for a well-made 129 off 107 balls with the help of 10 fours and 6 sixes and took his team to a respectable total of 247/9 at the end of 50 overs. In reply, Chhatisgarh managed to score just 165 and handed Jharkhand an easy win.

In the other matches, Himachal Pradesh’s Prashant Chopra scored his second century in two days and led his team to a massive win against Delhi while Hyderabad’s Akshath Reddy scored a match-winning 154 against Saurashtra.

Indian Internationals had a mixed day as Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir got out for a duck in their respective matches while the likes of Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya failed to impress. Kedar Jadhav scored a 48-ball 71 for Maharashtra against Kerala. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah put on a brilliant all-round show that included a 24-ball 42 along with figures of 2/34 in Gujarat’s win over Goa.

Let us take a look at what happened on day 2 of the tournament.

Group A

Vidarbha 251/5 in 45 overs (Apoorv Wankhade 62*, Faiz Fazal 58, Akshay Karnevar 54*, Asad Pathan 2/44) beat Baroda 229 in 42.4 overs (Aditya Waghmode 79, Krunal Pandya 43, YR Thakur 3/64, RD Thakur 2/24) by 22 runs.

Railways 252/7 in 50 overs (Arindam Ghosh 76, PS Singh 51, Rahul Tewatia 2/46) beat Haryana 181 in 38 overs (RM Dagar 57, Rahul Tewatia 33, H Kadam 4/42) by 71 runs.

Group B

Uttar Pradesh 159 in 36 overs (Rinku Singh 37, Sarfaraz Khan 31, Rahil Shan 2/25) lost to Tamil Nadu 160/3 in 27.5 overs (Vijay Shankar 58*, Dinesh Karthick 56*, Praveen Kumar 2/24) by 7 wickets.

Himachal Pradesh 339/8 in 50 overs (Prashanth Chopra 159, Paras Dogra 77, Kulwant Khejroliya 3/61) beat Delhi 154 in 37 overs (Sarthak Ranjan 37, Pankaj Jaiswal 3/24, DG Kumar 5/24) by 185 runs.

Maharashtra 311 in 50 overs (RD Gaikwad 79, Kedar Jadhav 71, Jalaj Saxena 4/51) beat Kerala 189 in 39.5 overs (Iqbal Abdulla 60, Mohd. Azharuddin 50, PC Dadhe 4/33, SM Kazi 3/25) by 122 runs.

Group C

Rajasthan 181/9 in 38 overs (Mahipal Lomror 49, Shardul Thakur 3/47, Shivam Malhotra 2/19) lost to Mumbai 184/5 in 29.1 overs (Akhil Herwadkar 50, Shreyas Iyer 41, Aditya Tare 36*) by 5 wickets.

Punjab 246 in 49.4 overs (Shubman Gill 121, Gurkeerat Mann 58, Arup Das 3/27, Pritam Das 3/59) lost to Assam 247/7 in 48.4 overs (Amit Verma 65, KB Arun Karthick 63, Harbhajan Singh 2/42) by 3 wickets.

Gujarat 277/9 in 50 overs (Parthiv Patel 80, Priyank Panchel 57, Jasprit Bumrah 42*, Rituraj Singh 3/61) beat Goa 199 in 45.5 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 64, Amogh Desai 61, Rijul Bhatt 5/38, Ishwar Chaudhary 3/43) by 78 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 127 in 40.2 overs (Saransh Jain 56, D Siva Kumar 3/17, B Ayyappa 3/33) lost to Andhra 131/8 in 37.5 overs (Hanuma Vihari 58*, Ishwar Pandey 3/31) by 2 wickets.

Group D

Services 231/7 in 50 overs (DG Pathania 49, Suraj Yadav 44*, M Prasidh 3/39) lost to Karnataka 232/6 in 44.1 overs (Pavan Deshpande 73, Robin Uthappa 51, Aniruddha 50*) by 4 wickets.

Hyderabad 312/7 in 50 overs (Akshath Reddy 154, Kolla Sumanth 91, KD Patel 3/54) beat Saurashtra 199 in 38.5 overs (Prerak Mankad 104, Chama Milind 4/30) by 113 runs.

Jharkhand 243/9 in 50 overs (MS Dhoni 129, Shahbaz Nadeem 53, AK Singh 4/33) beat Chhatisgarh 165 in 38.4 overs (Mohammad Kaif 23, Varun Aaron 3/26, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/36) by 78 runs.