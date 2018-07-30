2018 Asia Cup qualifier schedule announced

Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane is expected to take part in the Asia Cup qualifiers

The 2018 ACC Asia Cup qualifier to determine the team that will be taking the final spot in the 2018 Asia Cup will take place from August 29 and will go on till September 6.

The six-team tournament featuring hosts Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be held across three venues in Malaysia. The venues hosting the matches will be Kinrara Oval, Bayuemas Oval and UKM Oval.

The Asian Cricket Council has released the fixtures for the tournament in which each team will play every other team in a round-robin format. Upon the completion of the round-robin phase, the top two teams advance to the final on September 6 at the Kinrara Oval.

The winner of the final will be joining defending Asia Cup champions India and their arch-rivals Pakistan in Group A of Asia's premier cricket tournament while Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup will take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 15-28.

The 2018 ACC Asia Cup qualifier fixtures:

August 29

Malaysia vs Hong Kong at Kinrara Oval

Nepal vs Oman at Bayuemas Oval

UAE vs Singapore at UKM Oval

August 30

UAE vs Nepal at Kinrara Oval

Hong Kong vs Singapore at Bayuemas Oval

Malaysia vs Oman at UKM Oval

August 31 - Rest Day

September 1

Oman vs Singapore at Kinrara Oval

Malaysia vs Nepal at Bayuemas Oval

UAE vs Hong Kong at UKM Oval

September 2

Hong Kong vs Oman at Kinrara Oval

Malaysia vs UAE at Bayuemas Oval

Nepal vs Singapore at UKM Oval

September 3 - Rest Day

September 4

Malaysia vs Singapore at Kinrara Oval

UAE vs Oman at Bayuemas Oval

Nepal vs Hong Kong at UKM Oval

September 5 - Rest Day

September 6

FINAL: first place team vs second Place Team at Kinrara Oval