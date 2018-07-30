2018 Asia Cup qualifier schedule announced
The 2018 ACC Asia Cup qualifier to determine the team that will be taking the final spot in the 2018 Asia Cup will take place from August 29 and will go on till September 6.
The six-team tournament featuring hosts Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be held across three venues in Malaysia. The venues hosting the matches will be Kinrara Oval, Bayuemas Oval and UKM Oval.
The Asian Cricket Council has released the fixtures for the tournament in which each team will play every other team in a round-robin format. Upon the completion of the round-robin phase, the top two teams advance to the final on September 6 at the Kinrara Oval.
The winner of the final will be joining defending Asia Cup champions India and their arch-rivals Pakistan in Group A of Asia's premier cricket tournament while Group B consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
The 14th edition of the Asia Cup will take place in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 15-28.
The 2018 ACC Asia Cup qualifier fixtures:
August 29
Malaysia vs Hong Kong at Kinrara Oval
Nepal vs Oman at Bayuemas Oval
UAE vs Singapore at UKM Oval
August 30
UAE vs Nepal at Kinrara Oval
Hong Kong vs Singapore at Bayuemas Oval
Malaysia vs Oman at UKM Oval
August 31 - Rest Day
September 1
Oman vs Singapore at Kinrara Oval
Malaysia vs Nepal at Bayuemas Oval
UAE vs Hong Kong at UKM Oval
September 2
Hong Kong vs Oman at Kinrara Oval
Malaysia vs UAE at Bayuemas Oval
Nepal vs Singapore at UKM Oval
September 3 - Rest Day
September 4
Malaysia vs Singapore at Kinrara Oval
UAE vs Oman at Bayuemas Oval
Nepal vs Hong Kong at UKM Oval
September 5 - Rest Day
September 6
FINAL: first place team vs second Place Team at Kinrara Oval