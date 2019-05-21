2019 World Cup: 3 seamers to keep an eye on for every team

The bowlers will have a tough job to do this World Cup

In the 2019 Cricket World Cup that starts on 30th May, the warm conditions and dry tracks in England are set to make life really hard for seam bowlers. While it is pretty evident that batsmen will find it comparatively easy to score runs, the captains will be looking at their main bowler's bowl cleverly to deceive batsmen and keep them under pressure.

This year's World Cup is presumed to observe some high-scoring run fests given the flat pitches in England of late. The experts have even predicted that 350 might be a par score with bat, and there will be occasions where teams will put cross the 400 mark.

Ever since the concept of two new balls in One-Day International cricket has been introduced, the competition has shifted massively in favor of the batting side. The Quicks have failed to generate reverse swing which is a big threat in the armory of the fast bowlers in the death overs.

So, we take a look at three fast bowlers will pose a threat to the batsmen in England during the World Cup.

#3 Mitchell Starc

Starc was the leading wicket-taker in 2015 World Cup

Mitchell Starc was in incredible form during the 2015 ICC World Cup in Australia and New Zealand where he was named the "Player of the Tournament'' after taking 22 wickets in the tournament. The left-arm quick is a senior bowler and will have to play a major role along with the likes of Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile in Australia's attempt to defend the cup.

Starc has been sidelined with a muscle injury since the second Test against Sri Lanka in Canberra. He has undergone a lot of surgeries and fitness issues in the last few years and also has lost the accuracy with which he used to intimidate the batting side. Hence, he is someone who the cricketing fraternity are going to have an eye on.

