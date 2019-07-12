2019 World Cup Final: Why England will start as favourites against New Zealand

Australia v England - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Semi-Final

The home side winning the World Cup was achieved by India in 2011 and was repeated 4 years later when Australia lifted the trophy in 2015 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. It looks like the trend is going to continue for the third time running as England get ready to face New Zealand in the final of 2019 World Cup on Sunday at Lords.

England entered the World Cup as the No. 1 side and one of the hot favourites along with India to be crowned champions. Virat Kohli-led side were knocked out of the competition in the semi-final by New Zealand and now Eoin Morgan’s men can hope to lift the title for the first time.

While New Zealand edged out India in a close semifinal contest, England reached the final more comprehensively after beating arch-rivals Australia quite convincingly.

England are surely red-hot favourites to win the title and here are the reasons.

#1. Rock-solid opening partnership between Roy & Bairstow

After Australia were bundled out for a moderate total in the semifinal, their only hope to claw their way back into the game was by dismissing England’s opening batsmen Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow quite cheaply.

But the form of the openers meant Australia didn’t get a sniff whatsoever in the contest. Jason Roy, in particular, was very severe on Aussie bowlers and the good thing was that he did not take the defensive route to chase down a modest score but an aggressive option that has been their winning formula for the past couple of years.

By the time Mitchell Starc dismissed Jonny Bairstow in the 18th over, the score read 124 and by then the match was effectively done and dusted in favour of the home side.

For New Zealand to have a semblance of chance in the final, the likes of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson need to have a dream start with the ball to dismiss the two in-form English openers.

