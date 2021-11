2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Regional Final: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup America Regional Qualifier will commence on 7th November with the last match scheduled to be played on 14th November.

The tournament is the final pathway for the American teams to book their spot in the Qualifiers A and B for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. It will feature eight teams who will be competing for two spots in the global qualifiers.

Argentina, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Panama, and the USA are the eight nations competing in the event. It will be contested in a round-robin-style contest with each team facing the other once. The tournament will feature 21 matches and will be hosted by Antigua.

The matches will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Coolidge Cricket Ground.

2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Regional Final: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

07 November

USA vs Belize, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 7:00 pm

Bahamas vs Canada, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 7:00 pm

Panama vs USA, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 11:00 pm

08 November

Belize vs Canada, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 7:00 pm

Argentina vs Bahamas, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 7:00 pm

Panama vs Belize, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 11:00 pm

USA vs Bermuda, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 11:00 pm

10 November

Canada vs USA, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 7:00 pm

Belize vs Argentina, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 7:00 pm

Bermuda vs Bahamas, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 11:00 pm

Argentina vs Panama, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 11:00 pm

11 November

Canada vs Bermuda, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 7:00 pm

Bahamas vs Belize, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 7:00 pm

Bermuda vs Panama, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 11:00 pm

USA vs Argentina, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 11:00 pm

13 November

Bahamas vs USA, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 7:00 pm

Belize vs Bermuda, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 7:00 pm

Panama vs Bahamas, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 11:00 pm

Argentina vs Canada, Coolidge Cricket Ground, 11:00 pm

14 November

Canada vs Panama, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 7:00 pm

Bermuda vs Argentina, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 11:00 pm

2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Regional Final: Live Streaming Detials

All matches of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Regional Final will be streamed on the Fancode app and website.

2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Qualifier Regional Final: Squads

Argentina

Hernán Fennell, Bruno Angeletti, Pedro Baron, Pedro Bruno, Ramiro Escobar, Alejandro Ferguson, Jonathan Hurley, Agustin Husain, Alan Kirschbaum, Lautaro Musiani, Augusto Mustafa, Esteban Nino, Tomas Rossi, Martín Siri

Bahamas

Gregory Taylor, Jonathan Barry, Festus Benn, Renford Davson, Marlon Graham, Sandeep Goud, Antonio Harris, Everette Haven, Kervon Hinds, Gregory Irvin, Bhumeshswar Jagroo, Jagnauth Jagroo, Roderick Mitchell, Junior Scott, Orlando Stuart, Marc Taylor

Belize

Kenton Young, Andrew Banner, Garret Banner, Glenford Banner, Nathan Banner, Winford Broaster, Cornel Brown, Maurice Castillo, Aaron Muslar, T'shaka Patterson, Travis Samuels, Bernan Stephenson, Travis Stephenson, Keagan Tillett, Muhammad Zaghlool

Bermuda

Kamau Leverock, Rodney Trott, Okera Bascome, Onais Bascome, Zeko Burgess, Allan Douglas, Chris Douglas, Kyle Hodsoll, Malachi Jones, Tre Manders, Delray Rawlins, Dominic Sabir, Macai Simmons, Dion Stovell

Canada

Navneet Dhaliwal, Dillon Heyliger, Jatinderpal Matharu, Shreyas Movva, Salman Nazar, Hiral Patel, Rayyan Pathan, Cecil Pervez, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq, Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Aaditya Varadharajan

Panama

Yusuf Ebrahim, Anilkumar Natubhai Ahir, Dineshbhai Ahir, Khengarbhai Ahir, Nikunjh Ahir, Yusuf Bhayat, Abdulla Bhhoola, Yusuf Bhoola, Aslam Doria, Salim Guzman, Irfan Hafejee, Abdullah Jasat, Mahmud Jasat, Munaf Kachalia, Rizwan Mangera, Tayab Rawat, Mohmad Sohel Patel

USA

Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Trinson Carmichael, Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Elmore Hutchinson, Ali Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Xavier Marshall, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Gajanand Singh, Steven Taylor, Rusty Theron

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee