2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs Netherlands match 

A high-flying Netherlands side created history as they defeated South Africa in Match 15 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala on Wednesday, October 17. With this win, the Dutch side have kicked off their campaign and moved from last position to ninth on the points table.

After the match was reduced to 43 overs per side, the Netherlands were put in to bat first. Their innings was largely built on the back of a superlative knock by Scott Edwards.

The Dutch skipper made an unbeaten 78 off 69 balls. Smashing ten boundaries and a six during his innings, the wicket-keeper batter took his side from 112/6 to 245/8.

Tailend batters including Roelof van der Merwe (29 off 19) and Aryan Dutt (23* off 9) also chipped in with crucial cameos.

Defending 246 runs in the second innings, the Dutch side needed something special to derail the Proteas' batting unit. The 'never say die' attitude of the Dutch came to the fore as the team scripted a remarkable result.

The South African innings never got going as they kept losing wickets in a cluster. It all started when Colin Ackermann dismissed in-form Quinton de Kock for 20. From 36/0, South Africa lost their first six wickets in a span of just 73 more runs.

David Miller (43) tried his best to take the game to the opposition. However, his dismissal sealed the game for the Netherlands, who bundled out South Africa for 207 in 42.5 overs.

With their surprising loss, South Africa have taken a hit on their net run rate. The Temba Bavuma-led side are still placed third on the table with four points and have a net run rate of +1.385.

The Netherlands, who had lost their opening two games, have now tasted their first success in the tournament. The Men in Orange are placed ninth on the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.993.

New Zealand and Afghanistan set to commence the fourth round of fixtures on Wednesday

Afghanistan players celebrating during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 [Getty Images]

All the ten teams have now completed three matches each in the ongoing showpiece event. The fourth round of fixtures is set to commence from Wednesday (October 18) when New Zealand will face Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Kiwis are yet to lose a game, having won all three of their fixtures thus far. They are placed second on the table with a net run rate of +1.604.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will also be riding high on confidence after their historic triumph over defending champions England in their last game in Delhi. They are currently sixth on the table with 2 points.