2025 Asia Cup: 2 players who flopped and 1 who starred in today's India vs Oman match ft. Shubman Gill

India got through the group stage of the 2025 Asia Cup unscathed. The Men in Blue beat Oman by 21 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19.
India didn't turn in the most convincing performance, with their intensity clearly lacking. Suryakumar Yadav and Co. viewed the contest as nothing more than preparation for the Super 4 stage, and that reflected in both their tactics as well as their approach in both departments. Not many players finished the game with their head held high.
On that note, here are two players who flopped and one who starred in today's India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match.
#3 Flop - Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube endured a difficult outing with both bat and ball in Abu Dhabi. He struggled to get used to the pace of the surface as Oman's spinners targeted him with quick, defensive spin. The tall southpaw managed just five runs off eight balls, holing out while trying to take Aamir Kaleem on.
Dube was given three overs in the chase but didn't make an impression. He went at more than 10 runs an over and didn't seem to generate any wicket-taking threat. India might consider replacing him with a specialist bowler in the Super 4 stage, although that wouldn't give them the depth they crave.
#2 Star - Abhishek Sharma
As most of the other Indian batters struggled to get used to the Abu Dhabi pitch, Abhishek Sharma freely played his shots and got India off to a flying start. The left-hander hammered 38 runs off just 15 balls to make the most of the powerplay and ensure that the early wicket of Shubman Gill didn't cost the team.
Abhishek has established himself as one of the country's most destructive powerplay batters. Even if he doesn't convert these 30s into big scores, he still ends up having a massive impact on the overall approach of the side.
#1 Flop - Shubman Gill
On the other hand, Abhishek's opening partner failed to deliver. Shubman Gill was beaten all ends up by an inswinger from Faisal Shah, seeing his off-stump uprooted in the second over.
Gill still seems unsure about his ideal tempo in the shortest format. The template he uses in the Indian Premier League is a bit too pedestrian for the batting resources the Men in Blue have, and he hasn't appeared as assured as he usually does either.
With players like Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings, Gill will need to deliver the goods in the Super 4 stage.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news