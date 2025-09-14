2025 Asia Cup: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in today's India vs Pakistan match ft. Shubman Gill

India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14. With the win, the Men in Blue further extended their lead at the top of the Group A standings in the 2025 Asia Cup.

India had a good game on the whole. As many as five bowlers were among the wickets, while four of the six bowlers used had economy rates equal to or below seven. All of the team's batters entered double figures as well.

On that note, here are two players who starred and one who flopped in today's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match.

#3 Star - Kuldeep Yadav

Another game, another Player of the Match award. Kuldeep Yadav carried forward his stellar form, following up his four-fer against the United Arab Emirates with a sizzling three-wicket haul against Pakistan.

Once again, Kuldeep proved difficult to pick. He varied his pace well and used his googlies to perfection, breaking the back of the opposition batting unit with his stranglehold over the middle overs. The left-arm wrist-spinner was also his side's joint-most economical bowler, conceding just 18 runs in his four-over spell.

#2 Flop - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was perhaps the only Indian player to not record a meaningful contribution against Pakistan. He struck a couple of boundaries but couldn't convert his start into a score.

Gill was foxed by a carrom ball from Saim Ayub in the second over of the chase. The dismissal gave Pakistan a bit of hope in the powerplay, and although that was soon extinguished, India would've expected more from one of the best players of spin in their team.

#1 Star - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav took his time at the start of his innings, but he ensured that he played an important role to perfection. The Indian skipper, usually more maverick in his approach, anchored the chase and ensured that he was at the crease when the winning runs were hit.

Suryakumar remained unbeaten on a solid 37-ball 47, a knock that comprised five fours and a six. The Indian skipper's partnership with Tilak Varma helped the Men in Blue recover from losing two wickets inside the first four overs. He had a good game with his captaincy as well.

