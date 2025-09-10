2025 Asia Cup: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in today's India vs UAE match ft. Kuldeep Yadav

India coasted to a thumping nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in Match 2 of the 2025 Asia Cup on Wednesday, September 10. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium witnessed under 20 overs of cricket, with the hosts collapsing rapidly through the middle overs of the first innings to be bowled out for just 57.

The Men in Blue recorded a comprehensive victory that has taken their net run rate to a sky-high 10.48. Most of their players who had a role to play chipped in with positive contributions, while others didn't have much to do in their favored department.

On that note, here are two players who starred and one who flopped in today's India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match.

#3 Star - Kuldeep Yadav

Picked in the playing XI after a long time on the bench, Kuldeep Yadav showed his immense quality. The left-arm wrist-spinner spun a web around the UAE batters, picking up four wickets en route to a Player of the Match award.

As always, Kuldeep proved tough to pick. He teased the hosts with his flight and wasn't afraid to whip out the googly whenever he sensed an opportunity. The spinner's burst through the middle overs ensured that any marginal momentum amassed by the UAE in the powerplay withered away.

Kuldeep must be an integral part of the Indian playing XI across formats going forward.

#2 Flop - Hardik Pandya

It is, in a way, extremely harsh to label Hardik Pandya as a flop. The all-rounder sent down just one over, and one of the two boundaries he conceded was an edge over the slips.

However, India must set high standards from their new-ball bowlers, especially if they persist with their current combination. In order to field all three of Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube, Hardik is being picked as the second fast bowler. He is expected to deliver inside the powerplay, even against higher-quality oppositions.

Hardik, though, hasn't been too penetrative with the new ball in recent times. He has taken some time to get into a rhythm, as was evidenced by his rather loose first over that went for 10 runs. To make matters worse, the all-rounder wasn't needed with the ball after that as the UAE were bowled out in under 14 overs.

Hardik needs to raise the bar if he is to take the new ball for India, and that's not an assessment based on this game alone.

#1 Star - Shivam Dube

India's third pacer on the night, Shivam Dube, ended up with one of the best performances of his T20I career so far. Still unbeaten while representing the Men in Blue in the shortest format, the all-rounder delivered a three-wicket haul to break the back of the UAE lower-middle order.

Dube hit the right areas and got the ball to nip around. His performance would've given India at least a slight bit of confidence, especially if they want to persist with their current bowling combination in upcoming matches against Pakistan and Oman.

