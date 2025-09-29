2025 Asia Cup Final: 2 players who flopped and 1 who starred in today's India vs Pakistan match ft. Suryakumar Yadav

India were pushed further than they were before in the 2025 Asia Cup, but they managed to get the job done in the final on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue triumphed by five wickets against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Playing the final against their arch-rivals for the first time in 17 editions of the tournament, India had to fight hard for the second game in a row. A chase of 151 became tricky in the powerplay, and some key batters need to hold their nerve under pressure to ensure that the team got over the line.

On that note, here are two players who flopped and one who starred in today's India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Ad

Trending

#3 Flop - Abhishek Sharma

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma, who had a brilliant Asia Cup, couldn't deliver in the final. A slower delivery from Faheem Ashraf deceived the aggressive opening batter, who spooned a catch inside the circle.

Ad

Slower deliveries have proved tough to hit in Dubai, and Faheem did well to bowl one first up. However, it must be said that Abhishek could've taken a few more balls to get his eye in, given the total India had to chase as well as the conditions at the venue.

That's the way Abhishek plays, though, and it won't always come off. He must be appreciated for the magical way in which he batted throughout most of the competition.

Ad

#2 Star - Tilak Varma

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty

In contrast, Tilak Varma was a bit of touch for most of the 2025 Asia Cup. In the final, though, he turned up as the best version of himself and held his nerve under pressure.

Ad

Tilak came to the crease with India in trouble inside the powerplay and saw them lose Shubman Gill as well. The left-hander wasn't perturbed, however, and kept the scoreboard ticking while capitalizing on anything in his arc. He waited for the right bowlers to target, particularly Haris Rauf, and used the pace of the ball well.

Tilak didn't give Pakistan any chances and ensured that he was at the crease when the winning runs were hit. He also took a couple of good catches in the first innings, capping off a splendid performance.

Ad

#1 Flop - Suryakumar Yadav

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

India's captain endured a miserable individual campaign in the 2025 Asia Cup. Suryakumar Yadav, who needed a statement knock in the final to salvage his tournament, failed to deliver.

Ad

Suryakumar tried to loft Shaheen Afridi over mid-off, but didn't get any piece of it and found mid-off. Not for the first time in recent memory, he seemed bereft of shot-making options at the crease - an unusual situation for a player who is one of the most versatile batters India have ever seen.

India will hope that their skipper can sort out his issues at the earliest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news