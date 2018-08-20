281 and Beyond: VVS Laxman's autobiography to be out in November 2018

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 263 // 20 Aug 2018, 18:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Laxman will always be remembered for his knock against Australia in 2001

After Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, their teammate, former Indian cricketer, VVS Laxman, will release his autobiography in the month of November this year.

The book titled 281 and Beyond will be published on November 20, 2018.

Laxman opened up about the process of writing the book and how it affected him emotionally.

"It was an emotional journey that left me drained at the end of each session. Several incidents that I had all but forgotten suddenly sprang back into memory as I relived my life in great detail. It was hard work, but it was also great fun. I have been honest and frank, and shared the experiences that have made me the person I am.

Without revealing dressing-room secrets, I have tried to offer a peek into the psyche of Indian cricket, and some of its most celebrated sons," said Laxman in a press meet.

Laxman made his debut for India in 1996 in a Test match. He cemented his place in the middle-order and took India to numerous victories. He was known for his patience and wrist work and scored many memorable centuries during his playing days.

He played a total of 134 Tests and scored 8781 runs at an average of above 45.

The name of his book is the tribute to his knock against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata - a Test match which will be fondly remembered by fans and cricketers for ages. His partnership along with Rahul Dravid in that match will go down as one of the best batting parnterships in history.

He retired from the game in 2012.

"VVS’s account of his life is refreshingly candid and full of insights into the way cricket is played--at the domestic, national and international level. We are delighted to launch our new imprint, Westland Sport, with this outstanding book," said Gautam Padmanabhan, the CEO of Westland Publishing.

Currently, Laxman is a cricket expert and commentator and is often seen voicing his opinions during India tours and tournaments such as the IPL.