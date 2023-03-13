Shakib Al Hasan has been a great player for Bangladesh in all three forms and is currently one of the best all-rounders in the game. He can change the course of a contest with the bat or ball and has been a match-winner for his team for over a decade.

Shakib has made headlines due to his short temper on several occasions. He was recently spotted hitting a fan with a cap during a promotional event. Hundreds of fans at gathered in Chattogram to catch a glimpse of the star player when Shakib lost his cool.

This is not the first time that Shakib has been in the news for the wrong reasons. In 2021, Shakib was seen uprooting the stumps after arguing with the umpire in a match during the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) and was thereafter banned for three matches.

The star all-rounder was also seen reacting angrily after the square leg umpire refused to call a wide when he was batting in a DPL game between Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers. The umpire counted the delivery as the first bouncer for the over, which left Shakib visibly annoyed.

Apart from Shakib, there have been a few other players from Bangladesh who have had issues with their anger. Here is a look at three such players:

Former Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim is also a short-tempered cricketer. He lost his cool and had an angry confrontation with his teammate Naum Ahmed during a match at the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in December 2020. Rahim almost collided with Ahmed as the two attempted to take the same catch. Rahim then seemed to threaten to hit Nasum by throwing the ball at him.

Such a gesture from Rahim was unacceptable considering the fact that he is seen as a role model for many youngsters in Bangladesh and has been playing international cricket for more than a decade.

Rahim was heavily criticized for his actions and he then took on to social media to apologize for the incident.

Nurul Hasan was involved in a heated argument with Sri Lankan skipper Thisara Perera in a closely contested match during the Nidahas Trophy in 2018. The incident took place during the last over of the match, when the Bangladesh players felt the second delivery should have been a no-ball for height. However, the umpire did not signal a no-ball, with Shakib Al Hasan then gesturing to his team to leave the field.

Meanwhile, substitute Narul Hasan entered the field and had a heated confrontation with Perera. The match officials had to intervene to resolve the issue.

Nurul pleaded guilty to his behavior and was also fined 25 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point.

Sabbir Rahman has often found himself in trouble due to his temper and has been penalized several times over his conduct. In January 2018, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) banned Rahman from playing international cricket for six months for physically assaulting a fan during a domestic game. In July, he was banned for another six months for abusing a fan on social media. Rahman was involved in different incidents relating to his anger between 2016-2018 which did not go down well with the BCB.

Rahman has since been in and out of the Bangladesh team and has failed to establish his place in any of the formats.

