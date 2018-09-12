3 Batsmen who scored 400 or more ODI runs before getting out again

Vishwanath RT

Lance Klusener was the first cricketer to achieve this feat

One of the most important facets of the game of cricket is batting till the end of the innings. Often we see that the inability of a few batsmen to bat till the end costs the game for their team. Staying till the end of an innings is one of the prerequisite qualities of a finisher.

While staying unbeaten is a task in itself, the three batsmen in this list have done it more than least three times on the trot. Between dismissals, only three batsmen have scored at least 400 runs and have managed to enter the record books.

Let us take a look at the three batsmen who have achieved this feat.

#3 Lance Klusener, 1999 (South Africa) - 400 runs

The one player that comes to the mind of every cricket fan when they think about the 1999 World Cup in England is Lance Klusener. Even though South Africa did not go past the semi-finals, Klusener's performance earned him the player of the tournament award.

Originally, Klusener's great run with the bat started during South Africa's tour to New Zealand. After scoring an unbeaten century in the third ODI, the South African all-rounder managed scores of 45, 13 and 35 in New Zealand.

He followed up the four unbeaten innings in New Zealand with five more unbeaten innings in the 1999 World Cup before getting out for the first time in the tournament against New Zealand. Between the two dismissals, Klusener scored 400 runs and became the first cricketer to achieve the feat.

Scores: 103 not out, 45 not out, 13 not out, and 35 not out against New Zealand; 12 not out against India; 52 not out against Sri Lanka; 48 not out against England; 52 not out against Zimbabwe; 46 not out against Pakistan; 4 against New Zealand.

