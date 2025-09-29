3 big positives for India from their 2025 Asia Cup triumph ft. the Varun-Kuldeep spin duo

India triumphed in the 2025 Asia Cup Final over Pakistan on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue came out on top by five wickets in a thrilling contest to secure the continental trophy as well as all the bragging rights.

Ad

It was a hugely productive campaign for India, who were unbeaten over the course of the competition. They had plenty of promising takeaways from the Asia Cup, with key players delivering the goods and setting the right tone for the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

On that note, here are three big positives for India from their win in the 2025 Asia Cup.

#3 Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav were unplayable

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty

India played the spin duo of Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav in all but one match in the 2025 Asia Cup. The spinners delivered in a big way, supported by the restrictive left-arm spin of Axar Patel.

Ad

Trending

Kuldeep finished as the runaway highest wicket-taker in the competition, with 17 scalps to his name. While Varun wasn't as lucky, he saw a ton of catches dropped off his bowling and kept things tight on a consistent basis.

India have tried out plenty of spinners in the shortest format, but they seem to have settled on a match-winning combination. Having the duo of Varun and Kuldeep for a home T20 World Cup will be gold dust.

Ad

#2 Abhishek Sharma was sensational at the top of the order

India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

Adjudged the Player of the Tournament, Abhishek Sharma had a brilliant campaign up until the final. The explosive left-hander hammered 314 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.85, keeping India's powerplay batting afloat almost single-handedly.

Ad

What stood out about Abhishek's batting was the manner in which he effortlessly produced blitzes in difficult conditions. When all the other Indian batters struggled to find a foothold, he confidently blasted sixes on both sides of the wicket. The southpaw was also incredibly consistent, given the high-risk approach he employed.

#1 India were seriously tested in their last two matches of Asia Cup 2025

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty

It seemed like India would blow away their competition in the first half of the Asia Cup 2025. And while they finished the tournament unbeaten and secured another multi-nation trophy, they were pushed to the brink in the last two matches.

Ad

Sri Lanka nearly chased down a 200-plus total to take India to a Super Over, while Pakistan were in control during the first half of both innings in the summit clash. Despite facing that adversity for the first time under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, the Men in Blue came out on top.

Key players like Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube, who weren't at their best in the first half of the Asia Cup, came up with invaluable contributions. Even Rinku Singh made an impact with the only ball he faced, icing the chase in the final over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news