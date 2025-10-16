3 big positives from the India vs West Indies Test series ft. KL Rahul's home form

India collected some important World Test Championship points from their 2-0 Test series win over the West Indies. The hosts clinched the second Test by seven wickets to return to winning ways in home conditions.

It was a fairly productive outing for India, who saw many of their players step up over the two matches. In fact, almost every individual made an important contribution in the Delhi Test, which is just what the team are searching for as they go through a tricky period of transition.

On that note, here are three big positives for India from their Test series win over the West Indies.

#3 KL Rahul had one of his first prolific home Test assignments

India A Vs Australia A Second Four-Day Unofficial Test In Lucknow - Source: Getty

KL Rahul's home form has been rather disappointing over the course of his Test career. Prior to the West Indies rubber, he was averaging under 40 in India, with a number of soft dismissals and no centuries since 2016.

Rahul set that record straight, making the most of his ongoing purple patch. The opening batter made a sparkling century in the first Test and followed it up with another important unbeaten half-century in the second innings of the second Test. Even in the first innings in Delhi, he was unlucky to be stumped off Jomel Warrican.

#2 Sai Sudharsan overcame a failure to make an important half-century

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

Sai Sudharsan didn't have a magical tour of England, with only one fifty in three Tests. He also failed to deliver in Ahmedabad, trapped in front by Roston Chase following a nervy stay at the crease.

In a massive boost for India, who are going through a batting overhaul in the middle order, Sai Sudharsan delivered in Delhi. He made a brilliant 87 in the first innings, marked by barely any false shots, before chipping in with a cameo in the chase.

As India look to finalize their successors to the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Sai Sudharsan's run output will be absolutely vital to their hopes.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav finally had a chance to show his worth

India v New Zealand - 1st Test - Source: Getty

Kuldeep Yadav sat out the entirety of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but he wasn't going to be kept out of the Test playing XI after the Asia Cup he had. The left-arm wrist-spinner featured in both contests against the Windies and returned a Player of the Match performance in Delhi.

Kuldeep bamboozled the Windies batters with his flight and guile, proving tough to read once again. He varied his pace well, and his unerring consistency - by a wrist-spinner's standards, at least - held him in good stead. Finally given a chance to show what he's capable of, he delivered.

