3 big takeaways from 1st Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2024 Test

Bangladesh scripted history by defeating Pakistan by 10 wickets at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday (August 25). Interestingly, this was Bangladesh's maiden Test win against Pakistan in cricket history.

Speaking of the first Test which ended earlier today, Bangladesh produced an extraordinary bowling performance to bowl Pakistan out for 146 runs in the second innings. It is pertinent to note that the two teams amassed close to 1,000 runs in the first innings on the same pitch.

Chasing a small target of 30 to win, Bangladesh's openers Zakir Hasan and Shadnam Islam guided the visitors home in 6.3 overs and sealed the deal. It was a memorable Test match for Bangladesh fans, and here are the top three takeaways from this game.

#1 Mushfiqur Rahim proves he has still got it

To play international cricket across two decades is not an easy thing, especially for a player, who kept the wickets in a majority of the games. However, Mushfiqur Rahim showed that he can still play at the top level for Bangladesh.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper was the architect of Bangladesh's Test win in Rawalpindi, scoring 191 runs off 341 balls in the first innings. He smacked 22 fours and one six to destroy the Pakistan bowling attack.

There were some questions over Rahim's form after he managed only 14 runs in the first-class match against Pakistan 'A' earlier this month. However, he silenced his critics with one of the best knocks of his cricketing career.

#2 Shan Masood's questionable captaincy in first innings

It is rare to see a home team lose a Test match after declaring the first innings with four wickets in hand. However, Pakistan managed to do this in Rawalpindi. Pakistan skipper Shan Masood declared the first innings at 448/6. A well-set Mohammad Rizwan was batting in the middle on 171 when Masood called his men back.

In hindsight, it proved to be a massive blunder because Bangladesh responded with 565 runs in their first innings and secured a win as well.

#3 Should Pakistan give Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi a break from Tests?

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are two of the biggest names in Pakistan cricket. While they have been fantastic in white-ball cricket, their red-ball numbers have been quite disappointing.

While Babar has not touched the 50-run mark in Tests for almost two years now, Afridi has not recorded a five-wicket haul after December 2021. Even in the recent match against Bangladesh, Babar got out for a duck in the first innings, while in the second innings, Litton Das dropped his catch when he was on zero. He eventually perished for 22 off 50.

Meanwhile, Afridi opened the bowling for the home side and took his first wicket in the innings' 163rd over. Perhaps, the team management should give the two star players some rest and time to recharge themselves before making a comeback to the Test team.

