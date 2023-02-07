3 biggest controversies in Vinod Kambli's career

Once hailed as a bigger talent than Sachin Tendulkar, many critics have labeled Vinod Kambli's career as one of the huge unfulfilled talents.

The elegant southpaw has courted controversy on many occasions, with the most recent of them being an assault allegation. Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kambli based on a complaint given by his wife. She stated that Kambli, in an inebriated state, threw a broken handle of a pan at her due to which she sustained a head injury.

Kambli, who last played a match for India in October 2000 had a good record in Test cricket and a decent one in ODIs as well. However, his career didn't take off as one would've expected. He has faced plenty of controversies, both related to on-the-field and off-the-field events. Here are three such incidents.

#3 Accusing Sachin Tendulkar of not having his back

Being a very close friend from childhood, Vinod Kambli's comments against Sachin Tendulkar were very surprising. On the reality TV show 'Sach ka Saamna' in 2009, Kambli stated that he was discriminated in the Indian dressing room and that his friend Sachin didn't do enough to have his back and support him.

Sachin not inviting Kambli to his farewell party in 2013 further fueled the flames of this controversy. However, the duo seems to have reconciled and become closer in recent times.

#2 Arrested for drunk driving

Vinod Kambli was arrested by Bandra police for allegedly drunk driving in February 2022 and ramming into another car. After an investigation, he was later released on bail. Notably, the car he rammed into belonged to Tejaswini Powar, the wife of a former Indian cricketer, Ramesh Powar.

He was caught by police after he crashed the car into the compound before trying to escape. He was booked under IPC Section 279, 336, 427, and the Motor Vehicle Section Act 185.

#1 Accusing team members of match-fixing in the 1996 World Cup

Vinod Kambli was reduced to tears as India lost the semi-finals of the 1996 World Cup against Sri Lanka. Nearly 15 years later, he accused the then-captain Mohammad Azharuddin and other teammates of match-fixing, which didn't go down well with the cricketing fraternity.

While taking part in a debate on a statement from the ex-chief of the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit, Vinod Kambli said that he suspected that the match was fixed because of the decision to bowl first after winning the toss. He was shocked as wickets kept falling when they were chasing and that the call to bowl first after the team was mentally prepared to bat was a suspicious one.

His statements were rubbished by Sourav Ganguly, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajit Wadekar and many more, with no evidence to support his claims.

