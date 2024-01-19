3 biggest positives for India after 3-0 clean sweep vs Afghanistan

Team India passed their final T20I test ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup with flying colors as they beat Afghanistan in the third and final clash in Bengaluru to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Only the Indian Premier League (IPL) stands between India's T20 players and the World Cup, with the Men in Blue not scheduled to play any more shortest-format matches. There are still plenty of questions regarding their ideal squad and playing XI, but a few of those got answered during the Afghanistan rubber.

Here are the three biggest positives for Team India from their 3-0 clean sweep against Afghanistan.

#3 In the 3rd T20I, India were put under the pump on multiple fronts, and they came out on top

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh pulled India out of troubled waters with a massive partnership

Up until the third T20I, India were barely tested. The Men in Blue batted second in both contests and got over the line comfortably, with Afghanistan being unable to put them under pressure in both departments.

In Bengaluru, though, India were tested on multiple fronts, and they came out on top. Not only did they elect to bat first after winning the toss, something that they have struggled with in the past, but they lost four wickets inside the powerplay to be in serious trouble.

After that, the hosts had to get through two Super Overs, an experience that would've helped their plans greatly. It's not often that an international side gets to prepare for such scenarios by being in them, and that's just what Rohit and company got.

#2 Shivam Dube's all-round displays stood out for the Men in Blue

Shivam Dube was adjudged the Player of the Series

Shivam Dube might not even have been in the playing XI for the first T20I if Virat Kohli had been available. But Kohli wasn't, and Dube grabbed his chance with both hands to come up with arguably the best white-ball assignment of his career for the national side.

Dube notched up fifties in the first two matches, with his spin-hitting ability and improved pace gears standing out. He also picked up a couple of wickets, and while his death bowling wasn't up to the mark, he dished out a few variations and got appreciable bounce.

The third T20I didn't go to plan for Dube, but on the whole, his performances in the series gave India something to think about. As a powerful hitter who can roll his arm over, the all-rounder offers a unique skillset that could put him in contention for the T20 World Cup.

#1 Rohit Sharma desperately needed some runs, and he got many of them

With two ducks in the first two games, Rohit Sharma's T20I comeback was all set to become anything but positive. But at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Indian skipper came up with one of his best hundreds in the format.

Rohit battled not only his own lack of form but also challenging conditions and the loss of four early wickets. He was scratchy at the start of his knock, but he tried to innovate and kept the scoreboard moving. The 36-year-old came into his own as the innings wore on and never looked back on his rough start.

Rohit ended up with his fifth T20I ton, a knock that featured plenty of huge hits over the fence. He also made important contributions in the ensuing two Super Overs.

Rohit's knock in Bengaluru would've been a relief for the selectors and the team management, who have gone out on a limb to accommodate him in the side. And if he can continue in the same vein, his involvement at the top of the order will be a major positive.

