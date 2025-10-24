3 changes India could consider for the 3rd ODI vs Australia ft. Kuldeep Yadav

Australia beat India by two wickets in the second ODI on Thursday, October 23 at the Adelaide Oval. With the win, the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

There's no doubt that India will need to take a look at their ideal team combination following the defeat. The Men in Blue have tried out some ill-advised theories in the ongoing rubber, and it's clear that better options are available in the squad.

Moreover, with a five-match T20I series against Australia and another white-ball rubber against South Africa on the horizon, India will need to manage the workloads of some key players carefully. There's only a one-day gap between the Adelaide and Sydney ODIs.

On that note, here are three changes India could consider for the third ODI against Australia.

#3 Prasidh Krishna for Harshit Rana

Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 1 - Source: Getty

Harshit Rana clearly has the backing of the team management, and while he's a talented bowler, he isn't a finished product yet in the longer formats. The young fast bowler started well in Adelaide but completely lost the plot in his second spell, sending down a plethora of leg-lined short deliveries and off-cutters that were dispatched with ease.

Rana also struggled with cramp towards the end of his spell, which went at more than seven runs an over. Part of the T20I squad as well, India would do well to give him a breather in Sydney.

Prasidh Krishna, who is yet to play a game on the tour, could be brought in for Rana. Known for his ability to extract bounce and improved accuracy, the 29-year-old could be a handful for the Australian batters.

#2 Prasidh Krishna for Arshdeep Singh

Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty

If India want to give Rana another chance to prove his worth, given that he is one of the few fast-bowling prospects in the country with immense potential, they could decide to rest Arshdeep Singh instead. The left-arm seamer has been the pick of the Indian pacers in the series so far, but he too struggled with a few cramps in Adelaide.

Arshdeep is one of the side's most important bowlers in T20Is, and there are a number of matches on the horizon. India will need him fit and firing, with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held early next year as well. Once again, Prasidh would be the man to enter the fray.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav for Washington Sundar

Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty

Washington Sundar is a talented cricketer, but it's arguable that he doesn't offer enough with the bat right now to be trusted at No. 7. And the depth he offers at No. 8 would be useful, if not for the immense bowling value Kuldeep Yadav would give the team at the same position.

Kuldeep has been in sensational form in recent times, and him replacing Sundar feels like a straightforward choice at this point in time. The off-spinner has done decently with the ball, but the left-arm wrist-spinner is one of the world's best bowlers across formats and needs to be one of the first names on the teamsheet in the 50-over format.

Sydney's conditions should also suit Kuldeep, who was the highest wicket-taker in the 2025 Asia Cup and the Player of the Match in the second Test against the West Indies.

