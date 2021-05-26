3 controversial ads featuring cricketers

Cricket in today's world is more than just a game - it's a phenomenon. With all the money and glamour involved in the sport, many cricket stars endorse brands and thus feature in TV ads.

Like other athletes from different sports, cricketers are also role models to many fans across the globe. And when they end up doing something controversial, it is impossible for the action to go unnoticed by their fans.

Cricketers hardly get into trouble when they feature in commercials. However, there have been instances when adventurous ad scripts have landed some of them in controversy.

Even 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle copped some criticism recently for sporting a turban during an ad shoot. According to some fans, he hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community by disrespecting the turban.

On that note, we take a look at three controversial ads featuring cricketers.

3. Steve Smith: Vodafone ad

Steve Smith

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith, along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, received a lot of criticism for their involvement in the infamous sandpaper gate at Johannesburg 2018. Reprimanded by Cricket Australia, they broke down during individual press conferences while accepting their wrong-doings.

In the aftermath of the incident, Smith appeared in an ad for telecommunications company Vodafone where he stressed how the incident affected his mental health. However, people were not impressed by Steve Smith's actions. They slammed Smith for 'using mental illness to try and flog off some phones'. Many believe it was disgraceful on Smith's behalf and that he had not learned from his mistake.

2. Harbhajan Singh: Royal Stag ad

Harbhajan Singh

The veteran spinner from Punjab has been involved in many controversies in his cricketing career spanning more than two decades.

From the 'Monkeygate' involving Andrew Symonds to the 'Slapgate' involving fellow cricketer S Sreesanth, Harbhajan is controversy's favorite son. In 2006, the off-spinner went under the scanner for featuring in a commercial.

Harbhajan, who was then the brand ambassador for liquor brand 'Royal Stag', appeared in an ad for them. Surprisingly, it wasn't for promoting a liquor brand that he caught attention. Rather, it was because he did not wear his turban.

He was slammed by various Sikh organisations and many people took to the streets in protest against the cricketer and the ad. Harbhajan later unconditionally apologised for his actions.

1. Virat Kohli: Fastrack ad

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a global superstar. His composure and hunger to win separates him from his peers. However, Kohli's antics both on and off the field have left him in trouble a couple of times.

Ever since Kohli burst onto the international scene after winning the U19 World Cup, his brand value kept increasing with each passing day. He is currently one of the hottest properties on the planet, with numerous brands eager to have him as their global face.

However, Virat Kohli received criticism for a series of ads he did for Fastrack more than a decade ago alongside Bollywood actress Genelia D'Souza. Out of all the commercials, one turned out to be the center of all attraction and criticism.

Kohli played the role of a pilot while Genelia donned the hat of an air hostess. The pair were implied to have been making love on the plane, which didn't go down well with the fans. Both Fastrack and Kohli were severely criticised.