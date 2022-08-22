3 cricketers who married their cousins

Cricketers are highly revered, particularly in the subcontinent. Thanks to social media, fans are up to date about the daily lives of their favorite players.

A few cricketers broke the family boundaries and went on to fall in love with their cousins before eventually marrying them.

In this article, we look at three players who married their cousins.

#1 Shahid Afridi

Popularly known as 'Lala', Shahid Afridi was one of the most popular Pakistani cricketers of his generation. He represented his country for 22 long years from 1996 to 2018.

The former Pakistan captain married his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi on October 22, 2000. It was an arranged marriage under the supervision of Shahid's father.

The couple have five daughters - Ansha, Aqsa, Arwa, Ajwa, and Asmara. The former all-rounder recently announced that his eldest daughter will be married to ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi.

#2 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag was one of the best openers in the history of Indian cricket. He made his international debut in 1999 before hanging up his boots in 2013.

Sehwag married Aarti Ahlawat on April 22, 2004. The former batter has liked her ever since he was just seven years old. Sehwag then dated her for three years before eventually tying the knot.

Few people know that Aarti is the daughter of a distant relative of Sehwag. The couple have two sons - Aryavir and Vedant.

#3 Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman is considered one of the finest death bowlers in world cricket. The speedster made his international debut in 2015 and has represented Bangladesh in 15 Tests, 79 ODIs, and 68 T20Is.

He has a lot of variations in his arsenal, making him a valuable asset in white-ball cricket.

Mustafizur married his maternal cousin Samia Parvin, who is a psychology student at Dhaka University, on March 22, 2019. According to the Dhaka Tribune, the couple were in a relationship for six years before their marriage.

This was a week before the terrorist attack on Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, where Mustafizur was about to go for prayers. The incident "deeply affected" several Bangladeshi cricketers, including the ace pacer.

