3 Delhi Capitals players who will play for Brisbane Heat in WBBL 2024 ft. Jemimah Rodrigues

Women's cricket is gaining popularity day by day. The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) has entered its 10th season and is only growing.

Launched in 2022, the Women's Premier League (WPL) has witnessed the rise and popularity of women's cricket in India and has been the launchpad for young players to rub shoulders with the best cricketers in the world.

Delhi Capitals (DC) in the WPL and Brisbane Heat (BH) in the WBBL have a few cricketers who have excelled in the shortest format and won numerous matches for their teams.

On that note, here is a look at three cricketers who have played for the Delhi Capitals and will play for Brisbane Heat in WBBL 2024:

3 Delhi Capitals players who will play for Brisbane Heat in WBBL 2024

Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the most dependable batters in the shortest format. Apart from her batting, she is known for her exceptional fielding skills and is an asset for any franchise in T20 cricket.

Rodrigues had a decent outgoing in WPL 2024 as she scored 235 runs in nine innings at an astounding strike rate of almost 154 and a decent average of 39.16.

Brisbane Heat have picked up the Indian batter in the WBBL10 draft and she will play for the said franchise in the upcoming WBBL season.

For the record, Rodrigues has played for Melbourne Stars (W) and Melbourne Renegades (W) in the past.

#2 Shikha Pandey

The Indian all-rounder will be united with her DC teammates Jemima Rodrigues and Jess Jonassen in the upcoming season of WBBL. It will be her maiden appearance in the Australian league.

Pandey boasts an incredible record in the WPL. In 18 matches across two seasons, she has picked up 19 wickets and has an incredible economy rate of 6.89.

With the bat, Pandey has had limited opportunities in the WPL. In six innings, she has been dismissed only once and has an average of 62 along with a strike rate of 126.53.

#3 Jess Jonassen

Jess Jonassen will captain BH in WBBL 2024

Jonassen will captain BH in the upcoming WBBL season. She boasts an incredible record in T20Is.

In 105 T20Is, the Aussie has bagged 96 wickets at an average of 19.62 and an impressive economy rate of 5.76. She is also a handy batter lower down the order and can score useful runs in the death overs.

Jonassen has tasted success in the WPL as well. In two seasons for DC, she has picked up 20 wickets, the joint fifth-highest in the history of the said league.

Her accuracy and the ability to bowl economically make her an asset for any team.

Jonassen has played with the Indian duo of Rodrigues and Pandey in the WPL and the trio will look to scale heights for BH in the upcoming WBBL season.

