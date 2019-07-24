3 surprising records of Indian cricketers

Rahul Dravid is also a part of this list

The game of cricket has evolved drastically in the last couple of decades, the shorter versions of the game have gained immense popularity across the globe. The players at the international level put their blood and sweat in honing their skills to be successful at the grandest stage. More often than not the players take immense pride in the prolific records they possess, though records are meant to be broken sooner or later.

A few legendary players have achieved tremendous glory with their phenomenal skills but on the contrary they are also associated with a handful of unpleasant records made during their career.

#3 Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar is certainly one of the best seam-bowlers to represent India in the game of cricket. He made his ODI debut for India in 1998 against Australia at Kochi and within a span of 182 days he managed to become the fastest bowler to bag 50 wickets in ODIs in only 23 games. A decade later, the record was broken by Ajantha Mendis who reached the milestone in just 19 matches.

Agarkar also holds another ODI record, which is the quickest in terms of least number of matches played to take 200 wickets and complete 1000 runs. On the contrary though, he failed to replicate his phenomenal performances in the longest format of the game, managing 58 wickets in the 26 Test matches he played for India.

During India's tour of Australia in the year 1999, Agarkar was dismissed without scoring in 5 consecutive Test innings which is the world record for most consecutive ducks in Test matches. He shares the ignominious record with Robert Holland of Australia, who was also dismissed for 5 consecutive ducks in the year 1985.

