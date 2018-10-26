3 favorite teams who could win the ICC World Cup 2019

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 - few months to go

The ICC World Cup 2019, to be held in England, is just a few months away. All the teams are on their last legs to finalize their team composition. It is the fifth time that the coveted tournament will be held in England, with the final taking place in London's Lord's Cricket Ground – The Mecca of Cricket, on 14th July 2019.

The format of the tournament has been reverted to the one used in 1992, where 10 teams took part and played each team at least once, with the top-4 teams moving ahead for the knockout stages of semifinal and final.

This will be the first tournament where the World Cup will be contested without all of the Test-playing nations contesting, as the Test-playing nations have increased from 10 to 12 with the inclusion of Ireland and Afghanistan in June 2017. Further, after the elimination of all the Associate Members in the qualifying tournament, this will also be the first World Cup to feature no Associate Members.

Afghanistan won the qualifying tournament defeating the West Indies in the final. Both teams qualified for the World Cup, while Zimbabwe, despite hosting the qualifying tournament, failed to reach the final and will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1983.

Here are the 3 favorite teams to lift the World Cup in 2019 as of now.

#1 England

Will England finally be able to lay their hands on the World Cup trophy?

England's ODI team has become one of the strongest in world cricket in the past few years. Inspired by their attacking captain Eoin Morgan, the team looks set to win the World Cup trophy for the first time in their history. England has reached the final thrice but have not won the World Cup, ending as runner-up in all three final appearances.

They are currently ranked number 1 in ODI cricket, having won their last nine series' of two or more matches and winning 41 of their 54 fixtures since June 2016. England has an exhilarating batting attack, a plethora of all-rounders and a more than decent bowling attack.

The only weakness present in the team currently is their habit of getting bowled out cheaply on some rare occasions. Their recent record loss to Sri Lanka and one a few months back against Scotland will bound to hurt them the most.

Nevertheless, this is easily the best England ODI side ever and is undoubtedly expected to give the country the first joy of glory in the World Cup.

