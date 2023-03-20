3 film actors who look like Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the most popular cricketers of all time. The 34-year-old Team India batter is a huge brand off the field as well, with several business ventures.

The former Indian skipper naturally has a huge fanbase among the media industry. Several superstars in Indian cinema have claimed to be looking up to the Indian batting maestro for work ethic.

This piece aims to look at 3 actors who have a resemblance to Virat Kohli in certain physical features.

#1 Ram Charan

Ram Charan is an actor in the Telugu film industry. He has won three Filmfare awards in what has been an illustrious career. He played Alluri Sitaram Raju in RRR - a movie that has tasted success on the global front.

Ram Charan has most recently shown interest in playing Virat Kohli in his biopic when he was asked about it. He stated that he would love to play a character related to sports.

#2 Cavit Çetin Güner

Cavit Çetin Güner is a 37-year-old Turkish actor and producer who is known for Dirilis: Ertugrul (2014), Long Time Ago (2019), and Be Witness Documentary (2019).

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir tweeted about his uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli during the COVID-19 lockdown.

#3 Yash Purohit

TVF has been one of the biggest names in the digital content space over the past decade. They have created some extremely well-written scripts such as Pitchers, Aspirants, and Kota Factory among many others.

TVF also makes it light-hearted and easy to consume content on their YouTube channel. They have created a bunch of videos regarding cricket and the cast for the star players was quite impressive in terms of their performance.

Yash Purohit, who played the former Indian skipper, also looked very similar to him in terms of his facial features.

Poll : 0 votes