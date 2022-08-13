3 funniest things cricketers have said about each other in interviews

Gone are the days when the world of cricket revolved only around what happened inside the field. Courtesy of the wave of commercialization, brand endorsements, interviews and social media, we now see cricketers even off the field.

The sight of a modern-day cricketer appearing in an interview, podcast, or TV show isn't a rarity anymore. This often serves as an opportunity for fans to witness the other side of their favorite stars and interact with them if possible.

Understandably, players get candid during such interviews, often revealing hilarious details about a fellow cricketer.

On that note, here are three funny statements cricketers have made about each other during interviews:

#1 Virat Kohli calling Rohit Sharma forgetful

Needless to say, Virat Kohli is one of the most sought-after names in world cricket. Fiery, flamboyant and just as cheeky, the Delhi-born batter revealed quite a few dressing room secrets when he appeared on Gaurav Kapur's chat show Breakfast with Champions.

One of them was about compatriot Rohit Sharma and his tendency to forget things. Kohli called Rohit notoriously forgetful about his essentials before shedding light on the number of things he leaves behind because of his nature. He said:

"The number of things Rohit Sharma forgets, I've never seen anyone else so forgetful. iPad, wallet, phone...not the small things, but the essential ones. 'I don't care... I'll get new one.'"

Kohli further told Kapur how the team bus would depart only after Rohit had checked if he was carrying all his essentials. The former Indian skipper continued:

"He has also left his passport behind a few times. Retrieving it was difficult. Our logistical manager always asks, 'Does Rohit have all his stuff?' Once he gets a yes from Rohit only then does the bus depart."

Watch Virat Kohli talk about Rohit Sharma here:

#2 Rohit Sharma trolling Yuzvendra Chahal for mispronouncing The Rock's name

Yuzvendra Chahal's antics on social media are well-known to fans. The Team India leg-spinner's camaraderie with Rohit is also quite popular. The two share a close bond and often pull each other's legs in public.

One such incident occurred after Team India's series win over Australia in 2017. Chahal, who is famous for his fun segment Chahal TV where he quizzes fellow cricketers, was in the hot seat for a change. Rohit, who had taken over hosting duties, was in conversation with Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

During the interview, 'Hitman' asked the leg-spinner to name a celebrity whose number he would like to have on his phone. The Mumbai-born player immediately mentioned popular Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The way he took The Rock's name left everyone in splits.

Watch Rohit Sharma troll Yuzvendra Chahal here:

#3 Sourav Ganguly on Virender Sehwag

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is revered among fans for taking Indian cricket to new heights under his leadership. In one of the iconic moments of Indian cricket, the Men in Blue defeated England by chasing down 325 to win the Natwest Series final in 2022 at Lord's.

Ganguly was in conversation with journalists Vikrant Gupta and Boria Majumdar on Sports Tak when he spoke about Virender Sehwag's unique approach to batting. The Kolkata-born batter reiterated how he had asked Sehwag to focus on building a good opening partnership while the duo were walking out to the middle.

Ganguly recollected, telling Sehwag:

"Look, Viru [Sehwag], we have got a good start. We'll chase down 325...just don't get out. He was like, 'Don't worry, dada [Ganguly].'"

Sehwag, however, went about his business, taking on England's Ronnie Irani for 16 runs in one over. Ganguly reminisced on how he was egging Sehwag to not take any unnecessary risks but to no avail.

Watch Sourav Ganguly speak about Virender Sehwag here:

Edited by Samya Majumdar