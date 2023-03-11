The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had a horrendous start to the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). A team that consists of several superstars who have excelled in intentional cricket has struggled to get going as a unit and lost their first four matches.

CricTracker @Cricketracker Fourth consecutive loss for RCB Women in WPL 2023. Another disappointing day on the field for them.



📸: WPL Fourth consecutive loss for RCB Women in WPL 2023. Another disappointing day on the field for them.📸: WPL https://t.co/4FMrnYTOll

The margin of their defeats have also been concerning. They lost their first game against the Delhi Capitals by 60 runs after conceding 223 in the first innings. The Mumbai Indians beat them next by a margin of nine wickets, chasing down a target of 156 in just 14.2 overs.

RCB conceded 201 runs in their third game against the Gujarat Giants and fell short of the target by 11 runs. Their biggest defeat came in their fourth game, when the UP Warriorz chased down a target of 139 with seven overs to spare and all 10 wickets in hand.

Some of the players who have tasted success at the international level have failed to get going in WPL 2023 for RCB. Here is a look at three such players:

3 great players who are underperforming for RCB in WPL 2023

#1 Smriti Mandhana:

Smriti Mandhana averages 20 in WPL 2023

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana is one of the most feared openers in international cricket. However, she has failed to score big in WPL 2023. In four innings in WPL 2023, Mandhana has scored just 80 runs at an average of just 20.

She had a decent knock of 35 in the first match against the Delhi Capitals and followed that by scoring 23 against the Mumbai Indians. However, she scored 18 and 4 in the next two games and has failed to get her team off to flying starts.

Mandhana and RCB will be hoping that she gets back to scoring ways in the next few matches and guides the team to wins in their remaining matches

#2 Heather Knight:

Heather Knight averages 22 with the bat in WPL 2023

Heather Knight has so far failed to create an impression in the WPL. In four innings with the bat, the England captain has scored just 66 runs at an average of 22.

Knight recorded a golden duck against the Mumbai Indians and scored just two against the UP Warriorz. With the ball, she has picked up four wickets. However, she has been a disappointment with the bat.

Considering her experience in international cricket, Knight was one of the smartest picks in the WPL 2023 auction. She still has four matches to replicate her performances in international cricket and will be hoping to score big runs for her franchise.

#3 Megan Schutt:

Schutt has picked up just one wicket in WPL 2023

Aussie pacer Meghan Schutt has an impressive record in WT20Is. The veteran has picked up 124 wickets in 96 WT20Is and is one of the most experienced bowlers in WPL 2023.

However, she has so far failed to impress in the tournament. Shutt has picked up just one wicket and has conceded 103 runs in the 10 overs she has bowled in three matches. She was also left out for the match against the UP Warriorz.

Schutt will look to make her experience count if she gets to play in the remaining matches of the WPL as she is a match winner on her day.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : Will RCB Women win their remaining four matches in WPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes