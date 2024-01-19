3 heroes from India's Gabba Test win who are nowhere near the team now ft. Navdeep Saini

On January 19, 2021, India achieved a historic victory against Australia in a Test match at the Gabba in Brisbane. Facing the challenge with the series tied at 1-1, the visitors, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, confronted the formidable reputation Australia had at the Brisbane venue.

Despite the odds, India emerged triumphant, securing a three-wicket win on the fifth day. Batting first, Australia posted a total of 369 runs in 115.2 overs, propelled by Marnus Labuschagne's century (108). Tim Paine contributed 50, while Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, and Cameron Green scored 36, 45, and 47, respectively.

India's win was all the more remarkable since it was achieved by a side that barely had any experienced bowlers. Mohammed Siraj, all of two Tests old, was leading the pace bowling attack.

Here we take a look at 3 heroes from India's Gabba Test win who are nowhere near the team now:

#3 T Natarajan

T Natarajan has been plagued with injuries

T Natarajan made his debut in all three formats during that tour of Australia in 2020-21. However, injuries have plagued his career since then. Following a knee injury sustained in Australia, he could only participate in one T20I and one ODI against the visiting England team in 2021.

Just when it appeared that he had finally recovered, his injury flared up to the point where he had to withdraw from IPL 2021, leading to subsequent surgery and rehabilitation. Following that setback, he contracted COVID-19, forcing him to miss the 2021 T20 World Cup.

In 2022, he was excellent in the IPL, where he had his best season as far as the wickets are concerned. He then was at his best in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Tamil Nadu (TN). However, he was not able to secure a spot in the 2022 T20 World Cup and was not part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy squad with his new injury. He has fallen out of favor with the selectors and now needs to have a stellar IPL to get back in focus.

#2 Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has fallen out of favor

Mayank Agarwal, who batted at number 5 for the side in this Brisbane Test, is out of reckoning at the moment in all three formats. He was once the leading contender for a Test opener’s slot and was also part of the white ball set-up. However, he did not have the best domestic season last year and was also struggling in the IPL.

He has found some of his form back for Karnataka this season in the Ranji Trophy but has certainly fallen way down in the pecking order. With the likes of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the possible top-order players in the three formats, Mayank needs a solid domestic as well as an IPL season to get back in focus.

#1 Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini was not able to make a mark

Navdeep Saini had an excellent Ranji Trophy season for Delhi and made his Test debut against Australia in the third Test at Sydney in 2021. He was quick and looked impressive in patches in both Sydney and Brisbane and was part of India’s plans for a while.

However, injury and poor returns saw him being dropped, and he has not been able to create an impression on the national selectors since. He is currently part of the India A squad taking on England Lions ahead of the Test series, but India have found several other bowlers for the three formats and Saini has fallen way back.

