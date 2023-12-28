3 highest scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests in South Africa ft. KL Rahul 

On the back of a stupendous counter-attacking century by KL Rahul, India managed to post 245 in their first innings of the first Test against South Africa. Rahul, who had a new role to play, of a wicketkeeper-batter coming in at No 6, looked in complete command of proceedings at the Supersport Park in Centurion.

Weathering the early storm, the Karnataka batsman went from strength to strength to score one of the finest Test centuries from an Indian player in recent times.

Rahul, who has hardly kept wickets at the first class or the Test level, took the opportunity with both hands and made that spot his own, at least before the return of Rishabh Pant.

Having been put into bat by the South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, India were in trouble on Day 1 as the home team's seamers caused major concern. They reduced the visitors to 24/3 before Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship with a 68-run stand. India again lost their way in the post-lunch session, losing both the set batters.

However, Rahul looked like someone batting on a completely different surface. He received some much-needed support from of Shardul Thakur as the duo stitched together a vital partnership.

In the major absence of Rishabh Pant, Rahul has lent the perfect balance to the squad despite not being a regular keeper.

Not many Indian wicketkeepers have scored overseas Test centuries. Let's explore that topic further by looking at the three highest scores by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests in South Africa:

#3. MS Dhoni - 90 at Centurion, December 2010

Dhoni en route to his knock of 90 against South Africa in Centurion. (PicL AFP)

One of the finest wicketkeeper-batters to have ever graced the game, MS Dhoni scored a brilliant 90 against the Proteas when India toured the rainbow nation in 2010-11.

India went on to lose the Test match by an innings and 25 runs. Still, the Indian fans were treated to some electrifying strokeplay by Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar during India's second innings.

On the back of Morne Morkel's fifer, India were bundled out for just 136 in the first innings as South Africa gained a firm hold on the game right from Day 1. Massive centuries from Hashim Amla, Jacques Kallis, and AB de Villiers helped South Africa post a massive 620 in their first innings.

India were staring down the barrel at 277/6, needing 207 runs more to make South Africa bat again. That is when Dhoni joined Sachin Tendulkar in the middle and adopted the counter-attacking approach against the South African bowlers.

He was fearless in his approach, having realized that the eventual outcome of the match is more or less certain.

His knock of 90 included 14 boundaries and the partnership of 172 with the great Tendulkar ignited hopes of an incredible comeback. While the latter went on to notch up his 50th Test century, Indian resistance eventually fell short.

Still, Dhoni's effort remained the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests in South Africa until Rishabh Pant bettered it on the previous tour - in 2021/22.

#2. Rishabh Pant - 100 at Cape Town, January 2022

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in South Africa back in 2022.

In his relatively brief Test career, Rishabh Pant has already played some of the finest knocks by an Indian batsman in Test cricket. He also remains the only Indian wicketkeeper with Test centuries in England, Australia, and South Africa.

Back in January 2022, Pant went on to smash a superb century at the Newlands in Cape Town in relatively difficult conditions.

It was turning out to be a cliffhanger with India securing a slender 13-run first innings lead. The visitors were in early trouble, having been reduced to 58/4 in the second innings. But the partnership between Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant got them back on track.

The 94-run stand came to an end when Virat Kohli nicked an away swinger from Lungi Ngidi to the slip cordon, and a collapse was triggered. Pant was the lone man standing as wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

He was ultra-aggressive in his approach after Kohli's dismissal and farmed the strike brilliantly while batting with the lower order.

He played some breathtaking shots which oozed class and sheer confidence. His knock of 100 came in 139 deliveries, an innings studded with 6 fours and 4 sixes. However, his stupendous knock wasn't enough as South Africa went on to register a 7-wicket victory.

#1. KL Rahul - 101 at Centurion, December 2023

Rahul celebrates in style after reaching a classy century in Centurion. (Pic: AP)

The innings by KL Rahul in the opening Test of the ongoing series against South Africa will surely rank as one of the very best by an Indian batter in overseas conditions. This is especially true given the helpful conditions for bowlers and the situation India was in when he came in to bat.

The South African bowlers had reduced India to 92/4 when KL Rahul joined Virat Kohli in the middle. While he has become a designated lower middle-order batter for India in ODIs, it was the first time in his career that the right-hander was batting in the lower middle order.

A different set of challenges was awaiting Rahul and he came out with flying colours. He displayed a wide array of strokes and took the attack to the South African bowlers as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. The former India captain was decisive in his feet movement and didn't take any half-measures when the ball was in his area.

He stitched an important partnership with Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj and played a pivotal role in taking India close to 250. A perfect inswinging delivery by Nandre Burger eventually castled Rahul, but he had stamped his authority on the match by then. His knock of 101 came in 137 deliveries and was studded with 14 fours and 4 sixes.

