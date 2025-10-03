3 important talking points from Day 1 of the 1st India vs West Indies Test ft. Jasprit Bumrah's searing yorkers

Team India assumed a commanding position after Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At Stumps, the hosts trailed the Windies by only 41 runs with eight wickets in hand.
After Roston Chase won the toss and opted to bat first, the Indian pacers led the way, sharing seven scalps to bundle the opponents out for just 162. Although the Caribbean side picked up a couple of wickets in quick succession, the home side's batters ensured that there were no hiccups in the final session.
On that note, here are three important talking points from Day 1 of the first Test between India and the West Indies.
#3 Jasprit Bumrah still isn't at his best, but he's magic nonetheless
India picked Jasprit Bumrah in their playing XI despite the short turnaround following the Asia Cup 2025. The ace spearhead took the new ball and performed decently, even if he still wasn't at his best.
Bumrah dismissed John Campbell with a beautiful delivery that nipped away, and while he beat the bat a few times, he wasn't his penetrative best. Nevertheless, he proved how he's an irresistible force of nature with two pinpoint yorkers that castled Justin Greaves and Johann Layne.
Bumrah, who finished with three wickets and gave Mohammed Siraj a sporting chance to pick up his fifth, still has a Test average under 20.
#2 KL Rahul starts another series in sparkling fashion
KL Rahul has been known to start Test series well, and that pattern continued in Ahmedabad. The opening batter was assured in defense and finished the day on an unbeaten half-century.
Rahul had to overcome a testing opening spell from Jayden Seales, and although he was beaten a few times, he hung in there. He was comfortable against the West Indies spinners, using his reach to essay some perfect forward defensive strokes.
At the start of the Test, Rahul averaged under 40 in India and just over 35 in his Test career. Both those numbers could be in line for a boost if he manages to bat through the majority of Day 2.
#1 Day 1 was mostly about Mohammed Siraj's masterful spell
One of the heroes of India's Test tour of England, Mohammed Siraj used a decent period of rest to turn up as one of the country's best bowlers once again. Playing at a familiar ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the fast bowler was the pick of the home side's bowlers on Day 1.
Siraj used the wobble seam well, moving it in both directions even though there wasn't a great deal of assistance from the surface. He reduced the Windies to 42/4, picking up three wickets in his opening spell. After being slightly lucky with his first wicket of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the pacer turned it on with a couple of smart deliveries to nick off Alick Athanaze and castle Brandon King.
While a five-fer eluded him, Siraj made the most of the conditions on offer and put India in the ascendancy.
