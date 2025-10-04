3 important talking points from Day 2 of the 1st India vs West Indies Test ft. Dhruv Jurel's composure

Team India assumed complete control of the second Test against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. At Stumps on Day 2, the hosts were 286 runs ahead of their opponents, with five wickets still in hand in their first innings.

Ad

India started the day in solid fashion and never conceded that momentum. As many as three batters touched the three-figure mark, with the Windies bowlers having no answers whatsoever. Even a delayed second new ball didn't help matters, and the Test is expected to reach a swift conclusion in the coming sessions.

On that note, here are three important talking points from Day 2 of the first Test between India and the West Indies.

Ad

Trending

#3 Ravindra Jadeja was severe on the West Indies spinners from the start

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Ravindra Jadeja usually takes some time to get his eye in, but he started in sparkling fashion on Day 2. The left-hander wasn't afraid to use his feet against the West Indies spinners, striking a few boundaries to get his innings off the mark.

Ad

Jadeja had to be a bit careful later on, when Khary Pierre and Jomel Warrican were extracting some bite and turn from the tough. Roston Chase bowled a decent spell as well, and the veteran Indian all-rounder smartly negotiated those passages of play.

Jadeja remained unbeaten at Stumps, smashing five sixes in his unbeaten 104. What a run he's having!

#2 Dhruv Jurel was assured and rock solid during his maiden Test ton

India A Vs Australia A 1st Unofficial Test Match Played At The Ekana Cricket Stadium Lucknow - Source: Getty

Playing instead of the injured Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel gave an excellent account of himself in Ahmedabad. The young wicket-keeper notched up his maiden Test ton in entirely assured and solid fashion.

Ad

Jurel was patient in defense and capitalized on any bad balls that were directed his way. He stroked 15 fours and three sixes, finding the gaps in the infield on both sides of the wicket. The right-hander tried to accelerate following his century and got a few boundaries away before nicking one off Pierre.

Irrespective of Pant's return, Jurel is clearly here to stay in India's long-term Test plans.

#1 KL Rahul touched three figures in a home Test for the first time since 2016

India A Vs Australia A Second Four-Day Unofficial Test In Lucknow - Source: Getty

The last time KL Rahul touched the three-figure mark in a home Test was in 2016, when he made 199 against England. Following his century in the A game against Australia A, the opening batter made a classy hundred on Day 2 after reaching the half-century mark on the opening day.

Like Jurel and Jadeja, Rahul was solid in defense. He hit only 12 boundaries and didn't bank on any aerial shots to bring him runs, keeping the scoreboard ticking with delicate nudges behind square. His batting average received a welcome boost as he continues his quest to fulfil his immense potential in international cricket.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news