Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer in the history of ODI cricket to score three double centuries. He lit up Eden Gardens nine years ago i.e. on November 13, 2023, by thrashing a hapless Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Sharma's innings of 264 is the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket. He needed just 173 balls to score 264 and smashed 33 boundaries and nine maximums during the knock.

It has been nine years and Sharma's record score is yet to be breached. With the advent of T20 cricket and the batsmen looking to score more freely in the 50-over format, the score of 264 could be broken in the near future.

Here is a look at three Indian batsmen who could break Sharma's record in the near future:

Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the 2023 World Cup, Shubman Gill has been exceptional in the 50-over format. In 42 ODI innings, the opener has already scored 2187 runs at an average of 60.75 with six hundreds and 12 half-centuries.

Out of the six centuries, he has already scored a double-century in ODIs. The said feat was against New Zealand in Hyderabad earlier this year. Gill is an attacking batsman and is known to take the bowlers on from the onset.

Gill has already established himself in international cricket by scoring a century in all formats. However, ODI cricket seems to be his forte and his ability to play a long innings can see him breach Rohit Sharma's 264 in ODI cricket in the near future.

Ishan Kishan is one of the five Indian batsmen to score a double century in ODIs. Though he is not a regular member of the Indian ODI team, he made the most of his opportunity in the third ODI against Bangladesh in December 2022.

Kishan holds the distinction of scoring the fastest double century (126 balls) in the history of ODI cricket. He was subsequently dismissed for 210 from 131 balls and his innings included 24 boundaries and ten maximums. Kishan was dismissed with 14 overs left in the innings. He could have easily breached Rohit's record of 264 had he spent some more time on the crease.

Kishan is definitely one of the players who could be on the verge of breaking Rohit's record of 264 in ODIs and could be a force to reckon with in the ODI format in the future.

#3 Prithvi Shaw-

Prithvi Shaw has a double hundred in List A cricket

The discarded Indian opener made a smashing double-century for Northamptonshire in August 2023. He scored 244 runs from just 153 balls and smashed 28 boundaries and eleven maximums during that innings.

Shaw is one of the players who has the knack of playing a long aggressive inning and is an extremely dangerous player once he gets his eye in.

Subject to form and fitness, Shaw can be a regular member in the Indian limited overs set-up in the near future and could target Rohit's record of 264.

