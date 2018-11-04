×
3 Indian fast bowlers who were better than their stats suggest

Vishal Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
473   //    04 Nov 2018, 12:33 IST

Javagal Srinath of India is congratulated by team-mates after dismissing Aravinda De Silva of Sri Lanka
Javagal Srinath of India is congratulated by team-mates after dismissing Aravinda De Silva of Sri Lanka

The Indian team is renowned for manufacturing run-machines, evident from the fact that the Indian batting line-up has been the strongest in the world in the last couple of decades. Bowling has never been India's strength, especially outside the Indian sub continent, but that has begun to change.

In recent times, Indian pace bowlers have proved their prowess with the ball in the limited overs format of the game. India's best death overs bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, is the top ranked bowler in one-day internationals and the two young Indian wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are at the third and eighth positions respectively.

Playing on flat Indian pitches makes it tough for the fast bowlers to have an impact on the game, but there have been some who have stood out with their incredible skills. Here are three Indian bowlers who were better than their stats suggested, primarily because they played most of their matches on the batting-friendly Indian pitches.

# 3 Venkatesh Prasad

Venkatesh Prasad
Venkatesh Prasad

Venkatesh Prasad came into the Indian team in the year 1994 and became a regular feature in the limited overs side because of his ability to swing the new ball both ways. Prasad was also adept at bowling a variety of slower-balls, which made him one of the most dangerous bowlers of his era.

In his ODI career which lasted for seven years, the lanky fast bowler represented India in 161 matches, bagging 196 wickets at a decent average of 32.31. However, Prasad was a way better bowler than his stats suggest and produced numerous match-winning performances with the ball.

