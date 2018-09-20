3 Indian spinners whose careers faded away prematurely

India is a country known to produce great spinners. Right from the spin quartet of the 1970s to Kumble and Harbhajan to Ashwin and Jadeja, India never found themselves short of quality spin bowlers. These men bamboozled many veteran batsmen across the globe with their mystery and guile and will be remembered as the greatest to have ever played this game.

Since last few years, the supply of quality spinners from the domestic circuit has gone down considerably as India is becoming a fast-bowling nation with every passing day. India is not producing as many good spinners as fast bowlers in today's times.

Hence, in recent times, there have been quite a few spinners who have faded away from the international scene after showing some promise in the early part of their career. Some of these spinners are not even regularly playing domestic cricket and hence have no chance of an international comeback.

Let us take a look at 3 Indian spinners whose careers have faded quickly.

#3 Rahul Sharma

The tall leggie was seen as the reincarnation of Anil Kumble when he first arrived on the international scene in 2011. Sharma's spell of 4-0-7-2 in an IPL game against the Mumbai Indians in 2011 was once the most economical spell in the history of the league. That game changed his fortunes and gained him a lot of recognition.

Rahul made his international debut later that year against the West Indies and played 4 ODIs and 2 T20Is for India. Things went wrong for the leg-spinner in 2012 when he was accused of consuming a banned substance at a rave party.

Fortunately, that didn't end his career and Rahul found himself back in the scheme of things but without any noticeable performances. He was dropped after the Sri Lanka series in July 2012 and has not played the IPL for 4 years as well. Rahul continues to remain out of reckoning without a glimmer of hope of a comeback.

