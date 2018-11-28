3 Indian women who have played in the WBBL

Big Bash league is the second most watched T20 league in the world. It was established by Cricket Australia in the year 2011.BBL consists of eight city-based teams from six different states BBL matches are played in Australia during the summer in the months of December and January.

As a part of the BBL, a separate T20 league, Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) was established in the 2015-16 season with the same eight franchises as that of men’s. The teams from Sydney have won all the 3 WBBL championships with Sydney Thunder winning the inaugural season and Sydney Sixers winning the last two seasons. The 4th season of WBBL is going to start from December 1st and going to end on January 26th, 2019. Though BCCI has been reluctant to send its male cricketers to play in foreign T20 league, it allows female players to play in various T20 leagues around the globe.

Here we look at the 3 Indian women who have played in the WBBL in the previous seasons:

#3 Veda Krishnamurthy (Hobart Hurricanes)

Veda Krishnamurthy is a hard-hitting middle-order batsman and has been a part of the Indian squad since 2011. She is a right-handed batsman who can bowl occasionally. The Karnataka girl was bought by Hobart Hurricanes as their foreign signing for the 3rd edition of WBBL. She was given the nickname of Darth by her teammates. She was on a good from coming to the WBBL season but couldn’t find any Midas touch as she scored just 144 runs for her team in the 9 matches she played.

Though Veda was a good fielder out in the boundaries and took some great catches her batting didn’t help as much as her fielding did for her side. Her top score was 40 which she scored in the last match of the series which couldn’t help her as she was not given the contract extension for this year and she was replaced by fellow country girl Smriti Mandhana.

