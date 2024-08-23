3 Indians to have coached the Afghanistan cricket team ft. Ajay Jadeja

The Afghanistan cricket team has experienced a remarkable journey in international cricket, steadily climbing the ranks with impressive performances. A key element in their development has been the involvement of experienced coaches, who have brought invaluable expertise to the team.

Recently, Ramakrishnan Sridhar, renowned for his successful tenure as India's fielding coach, has joined the Afghanistan cricket team as an assistant coach. This appointment comes as part of Afghanistan's preparation for their upcoming series against New Zealand and South Africa.

Sridhar's role with the Indian national team over seven years was instrumental in raising India's fielding standards to new heights. His experience in coaching, particularly in fielding, made him an essential part of the Indian cricket setup.

Trending

Sridhar's appointment continues a notable trend of Indian cricketing professionals taking up coaching roles with Afghanistan cricket. Before him, other distinguished Indian cricketers such as Lalchand Rajput, Manoj Prabhakar, and Ajay Jadeja have contributed significantly to the development of Afghanistan's cricket team.

Here is a look at these three Indian coaches who have played pivotal roles in shaping the future of Afghanistan cricket.

3 Indians to have coached the Afghanistan cricket team

#3 Manoj Prabhakar

Manoj Prabhakar, a former Indian all-rounder renowned for his swing bowling, was appointed as Afghanistan’s bowling coach in 2015. Prabhakar’s primary objective was to bolster Afghanistan’s bowling attack, particularly in preparation for the ICC World T20 in 2016. His extensive experience, having played 39 Tests and 130 ODIs for India, brought a wealth of knowledge to the Afghan bowling unit.

Although his time with the team was relatively short. Prabhakar’s influence helped shape a more resilient and tactical approach to bowling within the Afghan squad, which is evident as they challenge some of the strongest batting lineups in world cricket in today's time.

#2 Lalchand Rajput

Lalchand Rajput, a former Indian cricketer and batter, took over as the head coach of Afghanistan in 2016, following the tenure of Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq. Rajput’s appointment came at a crucial time when Afghanistan were striving to assert themselves as a formidable force in international cricket.

His tenure marked a significant period of growth for the team, where his strategic acumen and disciplined approach made a lasting impact. Rajput’s first challenge with the Afghan team was a tough tour involving Scotland, Ireland, and the Netherlands in July and August of that year.

#1 Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja, a former Indian cricketer, played a mentoring role for Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India. Jadeja, who represented India in 196 ODIs, brought his vast experience to the Afghan team during one of the most crucial phases in their cricketing journey.

Under Jadeja’s mentorship, Afghanistan achieved their best performance in a World Cup, winning four out of their nine matches. The team secured memorable victories against cricketing giants like Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.

Jadeja’s influence was particularly significant as he traveled with the team across India, providing strategic insights and motivational support that helped Afghanistan punch above their weight in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️