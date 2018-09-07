3 Indians who can become the next captain after Virat Kohli

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13.82K // 07 Sep 2018, 22:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The retirement of MS Dhoni was a big blow to Indian cricket as he was a fantastic leader who served the team for long. As everyone thought after his retirement the team would go into a transition phase and will face a few difficult years, Virat Kohli stepped in and made sure that didn't quite happen.

The Delhi-born lad has won a test in every country while captaining India in a full-fledged series and also has six double hundreds while doing so. Virat has won 22 out of his 39 tests as captain with a win percentage of 56. As a captain, Virat Kohli has scored 4000 test runs already at an average of 65 including 16 centuries.

As Virat is at the peak of his career right now, it is the best time to start grooming a new captain under his leadership to make sure that the transition is smooth when the captain hangs up his boots.

Here are the three names who can assume the leadership role after Virat Kohli.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is currently the hottest property in India's domestic circuit. For over three years now, the Mumbai lad has been piling on runs for his domestic side and is constantly on the fringes of Indian selection. In 49 first-class games, Iyer has scored 4148 runs at a staggering average of 53.

However, luck hasn't gone his way and Iyer hasn't got as many opportunities as he should have while lesser talented players have gotten a long rope. Iyer remains out of the ODI team currently but very much in the scheme of things and could certainly be looked upon as the next leader.

Iyer captained the Delhi Daredevils in the second half of the IPL 2018 and revived Delhi's horrible campaign after they were already out of the race. He has experience in leading the India 'A' team on several occasions. Iyer has shades of Virat Kohli in him which makes him an apt successor.

1 / 3 NEXT