3 instances of a player with their highest score and best bowling figures in the same match

Registering their highest score or recording their best bowling figures is a huge accomplishment for a player, with the norm being more the better.

While every player registers their high scores or claims their best figures over the course of their career, only a rare handful have had the honor of achieving their personal best across both departments in a single match.

Performing at a very high level with both bat and ball proves to be a very difficult task across formats, but it is something that modern-day cricket demands.

Bowlers are trying their hand with the bat, leading to more depth in the batting unit these days. On the other hand, batters are also looking to improve their bowling skills to be available for their team as an additional option.

On that note, let us take a look at three such players who have scored their highest score and registered their best bowling figures in the same match.

#1 Michael Vaughan

The former England captain was a reliable batter and a handy off-spinner as well. He got the best of both worlds during the 2002 Test against India at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Vaughan scored 197 runs while opening the innings as England amassed a mammoth 617 runs in the drawn affair. While it ended up being his highest Test score, he contributed with the ball as well.

Vaughan claimed the wicket of Sachin Tendulkar, denying him a century by eight runs, and also dismissed Ajit Agarkar to end with figures of 2-71 while bowling 21 overs.

He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics.

#2 Amelia Kerr

The young New Zealand all-rounder made a solid impression for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). She has also made some serious strides in international cricket consistently over the years.

Amelia Kerr scored an unbeaten 232 runs while opening the innings in just 145 deliveries in an ODI against Ireland. She broke Belinda Clark's record of 229 set during the 1997 Women's World Cup to record the highest individual score in the history of women's cricket.

The young leg-spinner also picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings. She ended up with figures of 5-17 in seven overs which included two maiden overs. Her innings helped New Zealand post a dominant total of 440-3 while her bowling ensured a win by a margin of 305 runs.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav

The left-arm wrist spinner has only been able to amass sporadic appearances of late. In his most recent contest, he was able to record both his highest Test score and notch his best match figures as well.

Kuldeep Yadav was named in the playing XI for the first Test against Bangladesh in December last year. He chipped in with 40 runs and batted right along with the other lower-order batters. He also finished with figures of 5-40 and 3-73 and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

However, he was dropped from the playing XI in the second Test for Jaydev Unadkat and has not played a Test since then.

