3 IPL 2023 underperformers who have done well in MLC 2023

The first edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 has tasted considerable success and is here to stay. Fans all over the United States of America have been enthralled by the performances of all six participating teams in the tournament.

After 18 closely fought matches, the finals of the inaugural edition of MLC 2023 will be played between MI New York and Seattle Orcas at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on July 30, 2023.

There have been a few cricketers who failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and their respective franchises in IPL 2023 but have lit up MLC 2023 with their match-winning performances. Here is a look at three such cricketers:

#1 Andre Russell

The all-rounder had an ordinary IPL 2023. In 14 innings with the bat, Russell could not make much of an impact and scored just 227 runs at an ordinary average of 20.64 at a strike rate of 145.51.

The said average and strike rate is way below his overall IPL record where he averages 29 with the bat and has an exceptional strike rate of 174. With the ball, he picked up seven wickets in IPL 2023 at an economy rate of 11.34.

However, Russell has been a different player in MLC 2023 with the bat. He has been his old destructive self and bowlers have taken to the cleaners. In five innings in MLC 2023 for the Los Angeles Knight Riders, Russell has scored 206 runs at an average of 68.67 and a strike rate of 156.06. Russell scored two half-centuries in five innings.

However, his team overall did not enjoy much success in the tournament and ended up winning only a solitary game and finishing last on the points table.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

The South African pacer has tasted tremendous success in the IPL in the past. Overall, he has picked up 106 IPL wickets at an average of 20.74 and an exceptional economy rate of 8.42.

However, Rabada did not enjoy much success in IPL 2023 for his franchise Punjab Kings. He played only six IPL matches in 2023 and picked up just seven wickets at an average of 33.14 and an economy rate of 10.09. Due to his indifferent form and fitness issues, the franchise had no option but to replace him with Nathan Ellis in the playing XI.

Rabada played three matches in MLC 2023 for MI New York and was at his very best. In just 11 overs, the pacer has bagged six wickets at an economy of a tad over seven. Rabada is an exceptional bowler and he has made his experience count in the limited opportunities he has played in the MLC 2023.

Rabada will surely look to have an impressive 2023 and attain full fitness and be a force to reckon with in IPL 2024.

#3 Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has picked up seven wickets in MLC 2023

Hosein played a solitary game for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. In the said game, he was unbeaten on 16 from 10 balls that included a boundary and a maximum. With the ball, he had a disappointing outing and conceded 40 runs from four overs. He picked up the lone wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Post the said game, Hosein was left out of the playing XI for the remainder of IPL 2023.

MLC 2023 has given a lifeline to Hosein, who has bowled exceptionally well for Washington Freedom. In six outgoings, the left-arm spinner has picked up seven wickets at an average of 18.43 and an exceptional strike rate of 14.57. His economy rate of 7.59 is also decent in the T20 format.

Hosein has made his experience of playing international cricket for West Indies count in the MLC and will look to replicate the good performances in IPL 2024.