3 issues for skipper Virat Kohli to resolve before Australia Test series

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 95 // 30 Sep 2018, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India goes into the Test series against West Indies with an opportunity to address few issues before the Test series against Australia in December. Though the conditions are completely different from what they will get on their tour down under, the team would look to tick a few boxes, especially after the series debacle in England.

In the absence of some senior pros, Virat Kohli would love to see the youngsters take up the responsibility against a weakened Windies line up and push for their selection on the next tour.

It would be an opportunity to test the top order with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay making way for Prithwi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. Even in the bowling department, Umesh Yadav would eye a spot in the starting XI against Australia by impressing the team management by producing his similar heroics from the home season in 2016.

Here's a look at 3 issues that India would love to resolve before the Australia Test series:

#3 How to clean up the wagging tail?

Indian bowling which earned a great amount of appreciation for their performance against England was once again found lacking when it comes to their ability to clean up the tail. It was one of the major reason for India's 1-4 loss against England as they leaked runs against the tail-enders. It has been an ever-lasting worry for the Indian bowlers as they find it difficult to get them out cheaply on overseas tours.

Even in their last tour down under, the seamers saw themselves on the receiving end against the wagging tail. They tend to miss their spots and the team ends up losing the plot of the match. Before the Test series against the Aussies, Kohli would want his bowlers to improve on their strategies to set a quick return for the tail.

1 / 3 NEXT