3 issues of concern for West Indies ahead of ICC World T20

Defending World T20 champions West Indies tasted defeat at the hands of South Africa in the recently concluded T20I series. Also the hosts of the series, West Indies lost the by a margin of 3-2.

South Africa win the T20I series 3-2! ✅



Recording 168/4 in the first innings, the Proteas successfully restricted West Indies to 143/9, claiming a 25-run victory at Grenada.#WIvSA | https://t.co/QKIY1kZV2x pic.twitter.com/VTweXNsH3k — ICC (@ICC) July 3, 2021

Some West Indies cricketers did show glimpses of individual brilliance in the T20I series, but the team as a whole failed to put in match-winning performances.

West Indies must address certain issues before the upcoming ICC World T20 2021 in UAE from October-November 2021.

West Indies will now battle it out against Australia in 5 T20Is. After the Aussies leave the Caribbean shores having played 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs, West Indies will host Pakistan for a 5-match T20I series and 2 Test matches.

On that note, here is a look at the 3 issues that West Indies need to address in the upcoming T20Is whicj will act a rehearsal for the ICC World T20 2021:

#1. Indifferent forms of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran averages 19.29 in T20Is

The indifferent form of two vital players in the middle-order is hurting West Indies. Hetmyer and Pooran have struggled to carry on the momentum and have failed to capitalize on the start provided by the opening batsmen.

In the series against South Africa, Hetmyer scored just 57 runs in 3 innings at an average of 19. Pooran, too, struggled with the bat and scored just 71 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.75.

In fact, both Hetmyer and Pooran have failed to impress in their brief T20I careers. Hetmyer averages just 18.96 in 26 T20I innings and has a strike rate of 115.65. Pooran averages 19.29 in 28 T20I innings and has a strike rate of 118.41.

The duo have failed to score runs for West Indies at crucial times and management could consider replacing them if they fail to get going in the upcoming T20Is.

Andre Fletcher could be an option to keep wickets if Pooran is left out of the playing 11.

#2. Lack of wickets from spinners in T20Is

Kevin Sinclair has 4 wickets in 6 T20Is

The role of a spinner is of vital importance in T20 cricket. Apart from controlling the flow of runs, a spinner is expected to take wickets at regular intervals in a T20 match.

West Indies lack a spinner who can consistently provide breakthroughs with the ball in hand. Kevin Sinclair has failed to impress in the limited opportunities he has got for West Indies. In 6 T20Is, he has picked up only 4 wickets at an average of 37.50. He was not considered for selection in the last 2 T20Is against South Africa.

Fabien Allen does a decent job of controlling the flow of runs in the middle-overs. He has failed to pick up regular wickets. He bowled just 10 overs in the series against South Africa and picked up just 2 wickets at an average of 38.

Akela Hossein played a solitary game in the series against West Indies and gave away 24 runs in 2 overs.

West Indies would love to have Sunil Narine back in the team for the ICC World T20 2021.

#3. Batsmen struggling against spin

Shamsi was the Player of the Series against West Indies

While the West Indies spinners have failed to impress, their counterparts have troubled the West Indies batsmen.

Tabraiz Shamsi was named Player of the Series in the recently concluded T20Is. He picked up 7 wickets in 20 overs at an exceptional average of 11.43 and an impressive economy rate of 4. West Indies batsmen had no clue against Shamsi and he was one of the reasons that South Africa won the series.

George Linde too had an impressive outing against West Indies. He picked up 6 wickets at an average of 26.64. He provided crucial wickets for his captain and the West Indies batsmen failed to get going.

With the ICC World T20 2021 set to be played in the UAE later this year, the West Indian batsmen will have to get their act together against spin in order to defend their title.

