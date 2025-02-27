3 key factors behind Afghanistan’s stunning rise in international cricket 

Afghanistan are gradually disassociating themselves with the term 'upset', making it obsolete, if not already. Many wondered whether their stellar 2024 T20 World Cup run was a one-off, but turns out it might just be the start of something special, for which the seeds were planted a long time back.

The latest victim of Afghanistan's well-drilled system is the laidback England, who find themselves out of the 2025 Champions Trophy. On Wednesday (February 26) the Hasmatullah Shahidi-led side kept their nerve and put in a remarkable shift to win by eight runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to set up a high-stakes clash against Australia next.

On that note, let us take a look at three key factors behind Afghanistan’s stunning rise in international cricket.

#1 Global exposure

While the debate regarding the pros and cons of franchise cricket dominating the cricket ecosphere will continue to run rampant, Afghanistan have emerged as the biggest winners of this particular structure. If the current group of players were confined to just their country and asked to produce results in ICC events, it would have been an uphill battle.

However, Afghanistan players have earned the opportunity to be attracted by overseas proposals. This has helped them acclimatize to different conditions around the world, work among some reputed coaches, and rub shoulders alongside some of the best players. Doing this almost year-round, consistently, has improved their skillset and mental acumen.

Another part of the exposure comes in the form of their head coach Jonathan Trott. In a day and age where the extent of coaches' influence is debated, the former England batter is an inspiring example in favor of the argument. He has had a massive impact on how the team has functioned, whether it be technically or mentality-wise.

It is hard to look past Trott's role in Afghanistan's rise on the basis of how he has made the most of the foundation set by his predecessors and succeeded in imparting his vision for the long-term health of the side.

#2 Unbridled passion and hunger

Afghanistan have established such a rigid structure to their system and approach, where modernity is embraced while keeping a stronghold on the traditional values and the basics. As a result, most of the Afghanistan players are technically sound players but malleable enough to be molded as per the modern game's needs.

Above all, given that they are still in the nascent stage as a team when compared to other nations, it is no surprise that hunger and passion are at an all-time high. The same forces often drive Afghanistan to overcome setbacks and have been the major difference at times.

Backed by an ardent swarm of fans wherever they play, and being the neutrals' favorites is an added advantage, which other teams do not have the luxury of.

Hunger, passion, and a desire to win are common elements for all teams playing the sport. However, it can be argued that Afghanistan are the flagbearers for it. Given that they are on the hunt for their maiden major title, the encouraging signs of their development, have only spurred on their passion and hunger.

#3 Making the most of experience and cultivating talent

After a few years in international cricket, Afghanistan had a reputation of being a team capable of few upsets but a perennial underdog nonetheless.

Several teams like Ireland, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands have also attained such a status. But what separates Afghanistan from these above-mentioned teams is the fact that they have consistently learned from their experiences and plugged the holes that cost them.

For a brief while, Afghanistan came to be known as the team capable of taking opposition to the ropes, on the brinks, but only to stumble in the final stages. They were always on the wrong side of such pressure situations. However, with time, their ability to remain composed in crucial moments has improved considerably.

The frequency of sloppy fielding, dropped catches, and letting the opposition get away have dropped down, with the recent clash against England being the perfect example.

At the end of the day, a team can only be successful if it has good players. Despite not having a rock-solid established domestic structure like the Big Three, the player pipeline has been quite impressive.

The country has been able to push out talent on a consistent basis, and the national team structure has allowed them to hone their skills and compete at the highest level.

